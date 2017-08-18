With chief's passing, promotion 'bitter-sweet' for Rosendahl

Adam Rosendahl poses in his office in the Gibson City Police Department. On Aug. 14, the Gibson City Council promoted the former police lieutenant to the role of police chief, filling a vacancy created by the July 21 death of Chief Eric Hyatt. Rosendahl will receive $72,000 annually with full benefits.

GIBSON CITY — When the time is right, Adam Rosendahl may one day move into a more spacious office in the Gibson City Police Department.

But for now, the police chief’s office still belongs to Eric Hyatt.

It has been less than a month since Rosendahl lost his “best friend” to colon cancer, and he and his fellow officers continue to grieve.

Four days after being promoted to fill Mr. Hyatt’s role as chief, the 37-year-old Rosendahl has kept Mr. Hyatt’s office untouched. It is a tribute to a man who made a lasting impact on Rosendahl and his career in law enforcement — a man who will not soon be forgotten by his peers.

“You think about it every day,” Rosendahl said, “especially when you walk in this building, you know?”

Given the circumstances, Rosendahl’s promotion from lieutenant to chief has been a little “bitter-sweet,” he said. While Rosendahl said he is “excited” to become chief — a job he never dreamed he would be able to do this early in his career — he also dearly misses his beloved colleague.

“All the officers, at times, work shifts by themselves, and when you’re up here at the police department by yourself, a lot of times that’s what you think about,” Rosendahl said. “Me included, there’s guys on our department who still don’t drive down by the (Drummer Township) cemetery (where Mr. Hyatt is buried), because it’s just too difficult. There are so many memories, and to look over there and see where Eric’s buried, it’s hard.”

Rosendahl is trying his best to cope with the loss. But he knows it will take time.

“I just hope that I can honor him and follow in his footsteps as chief,” Rosendahl said.

Rosendahl and Mr. Hyatt were close. Rosendahl started working as a Gibson City patrolman just a few months after Mr. Hyatt was hired there in 2006, and after Rosendahl was promoted to investigator in 2007, they would spend every Wednesday working the day shift together. And after being promoted to sergeant in 2013 and then lieutenant in early 2016, Rosendahl became even closer with Mr. Hyatt, spending practically every day shift together.

“We’d spend 30 to 40 hours a week together,” Rosendahl said.

Ten years his senior, Mr. Hyatt was a mentor, of sorts, for Rosendahl. When Mr. Hyatt was promoted to chief last October, he knew his time might be limited, so he groomed Rosendahl for the job he assumed one day would become his.

“He taught me ... just how to be a police officer — ya know, how to deal with people, treat people with respect, and ... ,” Rosendahl said, his voice trailing off.

“I’m sorry, it’s tough.”

Seeing Mr. Hyatt’s battle with colon cancer over the last year was “difficult,” Rosendahl said.

“Eric’s my best friend, and the medical issues and things he had to go through, you don’t wish that on anybody,” Rosendahl said. “It was terrible to see him have to deal with that and his family to have to go through it.”

If Rosendahl had any choice, he would gladly give up his new position to see his friend again.

“Eric and I talked about this — I would have just assumed being his lieutenant for the next 20 years until he retired, if that could have been the case,” Rosendahl said.

“But I’m looking forward (to the new job),” Rosendahl said. “I’m excited. I’m 37 years old, and I see myself hopefully being in this office for the next 20, 20-plus years.”

Maybe even longer.

“I plan on retiring from the Gibson City Police Department at some point in the not-near future,” Rosendahl said.

A lifelong resident of Gibson City, Rosendahl said that starting in high school and into college, he always wanted to work as a police officer in his hometown.

“It’s always the place I wanted to be,” he said. “I only applied for one other department before I got on in Gibson City, and that was the Champaign Police Department. I didn’t get that job, so I applied here, and (then-Chief) Steve Cushman hired me. The rest is history, I guess you could say.”

The 1998 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School was a standout athlete in three sports — baseball, basketball and football — during his high school career. He went on to receive a grant to play baseball (third base) at Millikin University in Decatur. After a year at Millikin, he transferred to Parkland College in Champaign for a year. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University in Normal in 2003.

Rosendahl and his wife, Kristin, have been married for 12 years. They have two children — Mallory, 10, and Jillian, 7. His wife has worked for the past seven years as a grain buyer for Cargill in Gibson City.

“They’re very excited for me,” Rosendahl said about his family. “My wife’s always kind of known that this was a goal of mine (to become chief), and she supports me, and she knows what (the job) entails. She knows that you’re never off duty, so to speak — that you can get called in any day, any night, any weekend and have to come in.

“She’s been my rock for the last 12 years since I’ve been in law enforcement.”

As chief, Rosendahl currently overseas five full-time officers and four part-time officers. The number of full-timers will increase to six once another officer is hired in upcoming weeks to fill the void left by Rosendahl being promoted.

“We’ve got a great group of officers who work for us,” Rosendahl said. “We have a lot of veteran officers on the department, so I look for them to keep doing what they’ve been doing and work hard, and I’ll do the same for them.”

Rosendahl said he plans to operate the department much like Mr. Hyatt did and, before him, Steve Cushman.

“I’m not running this department so that we’re going to go out and arrest everybody in town,” Rosendahl said. “It’s more of a community policing. I try to get our guys — and Eric did the same and Steve before him — to just get out with the people. You know, introduce yourself and intermingle with them and just show them that you’re one of them. You don’t have to write everybody a ticket and take everybody to jail — it’s more just getting out and being involved with the community.”

When he is not working, Rosendahl enjoys going to professional sporting events. He and his wife are Green Bay Packers fans and St. Louis Cardinals fans.

“And my wife’s a big country music fan, so we try to go to three or four concerts a year,” he said.

Rosendahl and his wife are also both members of the youth baseball board in Gibson City. Their two daughters both play softball, with their eldest recently being selected for a travel team based in Bloomington.

“So our next summer’s going to be pretty busy with traveling softball,” he said.