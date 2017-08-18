Q&A with Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl

On Aug. 14, 37-year-old Adam Rosendahl was hired as Gibson City’s police chief, filling the void created last month when Chief Eric Hyatt succombed to colon cancer. A lifelong Gibson City resident and 1998 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, Rosendahl has worked for the police department since 2006, first as a patrolman, then as an investigator. He was promoted to sergeant four years ago and to lieutenant in early 2016. He and his wife, Kristin, have been married for 12 years and have two children — Mallory, 10, and Jillian, 7. His wife has worked for the past seven years as a grain buyer for Cargill in Gibson City. On Friday, Ford County Record Editor Will Brumleve sat down with Rosendahl to discuss his promotion. The following is the full give-and-take ...



It wasn’t even a year ago I was here interviewing Eric Hyatt on his promotion to the police chief’s position. I see you’ve got the story I wrote from that interview in a picture frame behind his desk. Now, here you are. How is the last year been for you and the department, and how is it now?

Well, the last year’s been difficult. Obviously, Eric’s my best friend, and the medical issues and things he had to go through, you don’t wish that on anybody. It was terrible to see him have to deal with that and his family to have to go through it. But he still came in and worked as much as he could. Two weeks before he died, he attended a council meeting, and he was still coming in one or two days a week all the way up until the very end. So it’s bitter-sweet to be sitting in this office. I just hope that I can honor him and follow in his footsteps as a chief.



Obviously the pain has not gone away. I mean, how are you guys coping with it?

It’s difficult. You think about it every day, especially when you walk in this building, you know? All the officers, at times, work shifts by themselves, and when you’re up here at the police department by yourself, a lot of times that’s what you think about. Me included, there’s guys on our department who still don’t drive down by the cemetery, because it’s just too difficult. There are so many memories, and to look over there and see where Eric’s buried, it’s hard.



What did you learn from Chief Hyatt in your years here?

Eric and I, he started here about three or four months before I started here. And after about a year I went to day shift, and Eric worked the first half of the week on day shift and I worked the second half of the week on day shift, and our overlap day was Wednesday, so he and I worked 10 hours a day on Wednesdays. And then, when I got promoted to lieutenant, we were working day shift almost every day together. So we’d spend 30 or 40 hours a week together.

He taught me, along with Steve Cushman, too, the former chief, just how to be a police officer — ya know, how to deal with people, treat people with respect, and ...

I’m sorry, it’s tough.

I just learned a lot from him — the ins and outs. He was a cop in Fairbury for five years before he came here, and ya know, taught me the law, taught me how to deal with people. And both those men taught me how to be a supervisor — and the good and the bad that comes with being a supervisor.



Moving forward, how excited are you to be in this position? I mean, you’re still young and have a long career ahead of you, presumably.

I’m excited. It’s obviously bitter-sweet. And Eric and I talked about this — I would have just assumed being his lieutenant for the next 20 years until he retired, if that could have been the case. But looking forward, I’m excited. I’m 37 years old; I see myself hopefully being in this office for the next 20, 20-plus years.



Being a lifelong resident of Gibson City, was this always a goal of yours to be a police officer here and serve your community?

It was a goal of mine to be a police officer in Gibson City, probably starting in early high school. And then, obviously, that’s what I went to school for in college (majoring in criminal justice at Illinois State University). But, to be honest with you, I never thought at 37 years old I’d be the chief of police in Gibson City. But, ya know, growing up in high school and then in college, I knew I wanted to be in Gibson City. I love the school district. I love the teachers here, the administrators. I wanted my kids to go to school here like I did and my wife did. And it’s always the place I wanted to be. I only applied for one other department before I got on in Gibson City, and that was the Champaign Police Department. I didn’t get that job, so I applied here, and Steve Cushman hired me. The rest is history, I guess you could say.



Why do you enjoy your job?

I enjoy it because, like I said, I was born here; I know everybody here; I enjoy getting out and talking with people in the public and going up to sporting events and helping people.

I’m not running this department so that we’re going to go out and arrest everybody in town. It’s more of a community policing. I try to get our guys — and Eric did the same and Steve before him — to just get out with the people. Ya know, introduce yourself and intermingle with them and just show them that you’re one of them. You don’t have to write everybody a ticket and take everybody to jail — it’s more just getting out and being involved with the community.



Do you have any goals for changing anything, improving anything?

When Chief Hyatt took over as chief in October, we implemented a few new things, just to try to get a little more current. We started a Facebook page as a better way to interact with the community. In the near future, I’ve got to hire a new guy, buy some new equipment — we’ve got to get some new cameras, cameras and get some mobile-data computers for our squad cars. But I really don’t see any major changes coming up in the near future.



What are the biggest challenges that you’re seeing in just the policing world? Do you have any thoughts on just kind of the trends you’re seeing?

A lot of the trends that we see and deal with are the scams. Everybody’s trying to, unfortunately, scam the elderly — and not necessarily the elderly — and it’s virtually impossible to track down these people, because a lot of them are based out of Africa or across seas. So, ya know, a lot of people, they send money across seas and it’s very difficult to try to track down.

As far as other trends, the drugs. You’re always going to have a drug problem. For the most part, Gibson City, we don’t have too many serious drugs. I’m not naive to think we don’t have some of the harder drugs, as well, but we don’t have the heroin, the meth and as much of the crack and cocaine type of arrests that a lot of the other departments of our size or departments around the area have to deal with.



As far as engaging the public, do you have any plans of getting out and speaking to groups or the schools or anything like that?

Eric and I, we were involved with drug court. I’m a big advocate of drug court. Eric got me involved with that. He was a member of drug court from the day it started, and as I got promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant, I became involved in drug court. And that’s something that’s really positive. We’ve made a lot of positive changes in people.



What does your family think about you having this promotion? I mean, is this going to take up a lot of your time with your family?

Well, I guess we’ll have to see. That’s yet to be determined.

They’re very excited for me. They were obviously there at the swearing-in (ceremony on Aug. 14).

Albeit everybody knows I would prefer that Eric was still sitting in here, the community support — the text messages, the messages, the phone calls — I just can’t believe all the support that I’ve received since I’ve been promoted.

But my wife’s always kind of known that this was a goal of mine, and she supports me, and she knows what that entails. She knows that you’re never off duty, so to speak — that you can get called in any day, any night, any weekend, and have to come in.

She’s been my rock for the last 12 years since I’ve been in law enforcement.



Can you talk real quick about your interview with the council? What kinds of things did the council want to know from you?

I have a really good relationship with the council ... and with (Mayor) Dan (Dickey). I had a couple interviews with Dan.

It hadn’t been a secret that Eric (and his health) was getting worse, so we kind of had a plan in place for when it did take place. So there wasn’t really, I would say, a formal interview type of thing. But Eric had groomed me, and Steve Cushman had started grooming me before that, to become the next police chief, and we just felt that I was ready.



What did you want to know from city officials before accepting the job? Was there anything that you really wanted to know as far as being sure this job was right for you?

Not really. Like I said, I’ve been here long enough to know how things operate and the relationship that the prior chiefs had with the council and with the mayor, so I kind of knew what to expect coming in.



What do you think makes you a qualified police chief — somebody who can do the job well?

I would say my dedication to the department over the last 12-plus years, the numerous cases that I have solved, the numerous commendations that I have received over the years, the training that I continue to go to up to this date.



Speaking of cases, can you talk about any ones that kind of stand out as ones that you’re proud of how you handled it?

I was the lead investigator on the Ryan Nibbe murder case, and obviously he was convicted.

And then I think the first year after I became an investigator — so approximately 10 years ago — we had a burglary, a home burglary, where there was $64,000, I believe, stolen. I worked that case from the beginning to the end and made three arrests on that case, and put three people in prison.



Commendations, you mentioned. What commendations have you received?

I received two commendations — one for each of those two cases — and I have two life saver commendations where I saved two people’s lives.



Wow. What were the circumstances?

One of them, a lady was choking at her residence here in Gibson City — one of the apartment complexes — and when I arrived on scene, she wasn’t breathing and her face was blue. I did the heimlich maneuver on her, and we were able to dislodge what it was that she had struck in her throat. And we got her back breathing by the time the ambulance the paramedics had arrived on scene.

The second one, Chief Cushman and I were in the office, and we got a call for an accident just down the road here on Sangamon Avenue. An elderly gentleman was backing his truck out of his driveway with his wife and had a heart attack, and his foot had gotten stuck on the accelerator, and he crossed all the way across Sangamon Avenue and backed into a car across the street. He was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing when we arrived. We were able to do CPR on him, and we got him back breathing. He had a faint pulse and was barely breathing, but we were able to keep him alive for another two or three weeks so his family was able to get here and say their good-byes. He passed two or three weeks later.



It’s incidents like that people don’t realize that cops do sometimes. What do you find rewarding about your job? What do you get out of it?

Obviously, those kinds of cases, it just makes you happy that you were able to help somebody.

I just like being able to help people. Like I said, I don’t do this job to get patted on the back. I’ve always been kind of an outgoing type of kid and then adult — I just like being able to help people, and that’s pretty much it.



When you’re not working, what do you do for fun?

My wife and I like to go to sporting events. We’re Packers fans; we like to go to Packers games, and Cardinals games.

And my wife’s a big country music fan, so we try to go to three or four concerts a year.

Both my daughters play softball. My 10-year-old daughter just made a travel team over in Bloomington just about two weeks ago, actually. So our next summer’s going to be pretty busy with traveling softball.

But we like being involved with our children and taking them on vacations and watching their sporting events. (My wife) and I both coach her softball team and have coached her softball team since she was in T-ball. We just love having two girls, and we love coaching, and her and I are both on the youth baseball board here in town, as well. We like being involved with different aspects of the community.



What do you like about this community? What do you think kind of stands out in your own mind about it?

It’s just a tight-knit community. Ya know, you drive down the road and everybody waves at you. Everybody says, ‘Hi, Adam; how are you doing?’ And it’s very informal. It’s not, ‘Hi, Chief,’ or ‘Hi, Lieutenant’ or ‘Hi, Sergeant.’ Ya know, the officers and everybody, they get out and they talk with the community. It’s just a tight-knit community.



You plan on making this a long-term thing, right?

I plan on retiring from the Gibson City Police Department at some point in the not-near future.



Anything else to add?

We’ve got a great group of officers who work for us. Chief Hyatt and I recently promoted officer Tony Row to sergeant. That was about two months ago. We have a lot of veteran officers on the department, so I look for them to keep doing what they’ve been doing and work hard, and I’ll do the same for them.



So the lieutenant position that you had previously held is going to be filled at some point?

I’ll make promotions within the next couple of months. We’ll promote from within, obviously. I’ll promote one to lieutenant and one to sergeant.



And then you’ll just hire a patrolman?

Yes. The hiring process is under way for a new patrol officer.

