Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Johnathan V. Paulo, 25, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person and one count of criminal damage to government-supported property.
• Keith P. Deming, 64, of Roberts, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.
• Joe L. Combs, 53, of Melvin, for aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.
• Kyle D. Smith, 25, of Paxton, for aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to land.
• Dustin R. Brooks, 32, of Gifford, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Joshua A. Nolan, 26, of Rantoul, for two counts of criminal trespass to a residence with a person present.
Misdemeanors
• Timothy A. Burke, 50, of Urbana, for criminal trespass to land.
• Stephen C. Arends, 32, of Melvin, for battery.
• James R. Childers III, 26, of Paxton, for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Carlos Perez (a.k.a., Carlos M. Perez-Pochete), 27, of Gibson City, for battery.
• Naomi K. Kelly, 21, of Loda, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Shania F. Kelly, 18, of Loda, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Marc A. Gonzalez, 18, of Piper City, for theft (less than $500).
• Jessica R. Shumate, 21, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
• Andrew W. Stover, 23, of Loda, no offense listed.
Civil law violation
• Nicholas L. Brucker, 18, of Sibley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Kaylee M. Spegal, 18, of Ludlow, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jason S. Bartell, 43, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Chloe M. Sylevestre, 23, of Cresthill, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Francisco Delgado, 38, of McKinney, Texas, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Chuan Xie, 22, of Urbana, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Roscoe J. Durflinger, 27, of Goodland, Ind., for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and no valid registration.
• Erica N. Brucker, 29, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• John B. Verda, 23, of Serena, for using an electronic communication device while driving and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.
• Russell C. Mullett, 58, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Marcy C. Ferrell, 46, of Danville, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Leopoldo Santos, 24, of Racine, Wis., for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and no registration light.
• Tina M. Harting, 51, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Deborah A. Chapman-Herman, 58, of Paxton, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kathy Kasencak, 21, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas John Dearman, 19, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper use of registration/title and failure to display registration plate or sticker.
• David Michael Alder, 30, of Saybrook, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Randy A. Chapman, 53, of Centralia, for expired registration.
• Richard D. Alwood II, 26, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Morrisa L. Sowers, 28, of Watseka, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Darrel L. Dalton, 39, of Danville, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Louis Delrio, 33, of Phoenix, Ariz., for no valid registration.
• George N. Jacobs, 47, of Milford, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Mavata Kapaya, 42, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph H. McCormick, 52, of Lafayette, Ind., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Michael T. Adkins, 48, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ashley Bzdyl, 18, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael T. Hughes, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph J. Porada, no age listed, of Clarendon Hills, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Scott A. Lackey, 34, of Paxton, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Nicholas B. Nobiling, no age listed, of Monmouth, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Emily K. Swets, no age listed, of St. John, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Abdiel Quetz, no age listed, of Murphysboro, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Merle R. McCallister, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael R. Zimniewicz, no age listed, of Marengo, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Paul W. Morris, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Linea T. Prater, no age listed, of Bolingbrook, for failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
• Robert J. Irvin, no age listed, of Gibson City, for expired registration.
• Dan Sebastian Roman, 18, of Piper City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Christopher E. Scott, no age listed, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Cody Ray Minnick, 20, no address listed,
for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Heather M. Kelly, 33, of Loda, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Dawn R. Sweat, 28, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and using an electronic communication device while driving.
Small claims
• Dennis Daniel of Gibson City vs. Lyle Weidmer of Elliott.
Divorces
• Lindsey A. Philbeck vs. James W. Philbeck Jr.
• Brian Lee Ward vs. Angela Lynn Ward.
