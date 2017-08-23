PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Derek M. Bristle, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Bristle allegedly was at a residence in the 100 block of South Maple Street and refused to leave.

➜ The theft of $100 in cash from the locker room area at the Paxton Park District’s swimming pool at Coady Park was reported by park district officials at 8:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

➜ Christopher A. Bailey, 29, of East Rochester, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:27 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the intersection of Pells and Fall streets. Bailey submitted to a Breathalyzer, which showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.231, which is more than twice the legal limit. The 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Brandon S. Miller, 20, of rural Kankakee, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor on Sunday, Aug. 20.

➜ Brett M. Thomas, 20, of 134 Yates Drive, Elliott, for an in-state warrant, failure to register as a sex offender, a probation violation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, Aug. 18.

➜ Giovanni V. Parenti, 20, of 637 N. State St., Apt. C, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Thursday, Aug. 17.

➜ David M. Alder, 30, of Saybrook, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Thursday, Aug. 17.

➜ George N. Jacobs, 47, of rural Milford, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Thursday, Aug. 17.

➜ Mavata Kapaya, 42, of Champaign, for speeding on Thursday, Aug. 17.

➜ Joshua W. Ziehr, 33, of 703 N. State St., Apt. C, Gibson City, for retail theft on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

➜ Louis Del Rio, 32, of Phoenix, Ariz., for registration being expired more than six months on Monday, Aug. 14.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Joshua J. Edwards, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested for aggravated battery on Sunday, Aug. 20, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a battery near the 400 block of East Main Street in Wellington.

➜ Ronald J. Weigand, 34, of Milford, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Friday, Aug. 18.

➜ Alisa E. Stanis, 30, of Watseka, was arrested after appearing in court and having her bond revoked for theft on Thursday, Aug. 17.

➜ Cory D. Butler, 45, of Martinton, was arrested for battery on Thursday, Aug. 17.

➜ Vernon E. Southerland, 45, of Cissna Park, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

➜ Delmar Gillespie, 75, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Gillespie was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Aug. 13-19:

➜ On Aug. 19, Tricia Martin of Sibley lost control of her sport-utility vehicle while driving on County Road 500 East. The SUV left the road and struck a culvert, coming to a rest in the bottom of a drainage ditch.

➜ On Aug. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with a residential burglary investigation in Paxton.

➜ On Aug. 19, criminal damage to a pickup truck was reported in Cabery.

➜ On Aug. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with a car fire at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 1550 North, near Sibley.

➜ On Aug. 18, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with a violent domestic battery in Paxton.

➜ On Aug. 17, loud music was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Aug. 16, Leopoldo Santos of Kempton was arrested during a traffic stop in Kempton for driving under revocation and operating an uninsured vehicle.

➜ On Aug. 16, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suicidal male in Roberts.

➜ On Aug. 14, a sheriff’s deputy took a report on a civil matter that was occurring in Stelle.

➜ On Aug. 13, a garbage truck was reported stolen from a rural Piper City business. The truck was later found undamaged in Livingston County.

➜ On Aug. 13, a commercial burglary alarm was received from a rural Gibson City business. The alarm was caused by employee error.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled two civil matters and issued 17 traffic citations.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of persons arrested recently:

➜ Demere Turner, 39, of Kankakee, was arrested for criminal damage to property, assault and reckless conduct on Sunday, Aug. 20, after a trooper was dispatched around 6:14 p.m. to an incident on southbound Interstate 57 near milepost 321 in Kankakee County. The driver of the suspect vehicle was verbally threatening other drivers and waving an object, thought to be a firearm, out the window. The suspect vehicle — driven by Turner — was located on Court Street in Kankakee by the Kankakee City Police Department. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed no firearm.

➜ Bryan Benner, 28, of Fowler, Ind., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 3:16 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 2350 North in Iroquois County.

➜ Brian Windon, 22, of Carbondale, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery and ticketed for no valid driver’s license, expired registration, no insurance, making an improper turn and failure to signal during a traffic stop at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in Chebanse in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a trooper saw Windon make an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Oak Street and 2nd South Street. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago.

➜ Raynard McNeil, 53, of Lansing, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper traffic lane usage and violating the minimum speed regulation during a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Kankakee County. A state trooper had seen McNeil’s southbound vehicle traveling under the posted minimum speed limit on Interstate 57 at milepost 322. During the traffic stop, McNeil allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Damien L. Beals, 27, of Kankakee, was arrested for possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Kankakee County. A state trooper had seen Beals’ vehicle disobey a stop sign at the intersection of Maple Street and Elm Avenue in Kankakee. A search of the vehicle revealed 114 grams of cannabis.

➜ Trystan D. Walls, 24, of Kankakee, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon, endangering the life of a child, reckless conduct and reckless driving on Sunday, Aug. 13. The arrest occurred after a state trooper responded to a report that a person had pointed a gun at another driver on U.S. 45/52 at Kankakee County Road 5000 South. The trooper stopped Walls’ vehicle and spoke with him. There were two other occupants inside the vehicle — Wells’ girlfriend and his 10-month-old son. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two guns and ammunition.