Milford man gets 10 years in beating death

MILFORD — A Milford man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison in connection with the beating death of another man two years ago.
Danny R. Murphy, 54, earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement negotiated between the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office and his attorney. Also as part of the plea agreement, two counts of first-degree murder were dropped.
Murphy allegedly caused fatal injuries to 48-year-old Milford resident David C. Garrett during an altercation at a Milford home on the evening of April 7, 2015. Court documents said Murphy allegedly beat Mr. Garrett in the head and face, causing his death. At the time, Murphy was on parole for robbery and false impersonation of a police officer.
