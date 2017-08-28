Man charged for cashing $5,000 forged check from Gibson City business

Anthony L. Warren, 29, who listed an address in the 1800 block of West William Street in Champaign, was charged Friday in Ford County Circuit Court with one count each of aggravated identity theft, a Class 2 felony, and theft of $500 to $10,000, a Class 3 felony.

GIBSON CITY — A Champaign man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing checks from a Gibson City business and then writing one to himself and cashing it — for $5,000.

On Friday, Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed one count each of aggravated identity theft, a Class 2 felony, and theft of $500 to $10,000, a Class 3 felony, against Anthony L. Warren, 29, who listed an address in the 1800 block of West William Street in Champaign.

Warren was arrested by Gibson City police on Aug. 14 and was released from the Ford County Jail after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bond.

Warren was ordered to appear in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6.

In a verified statement of arrest filed in Ford County Circuit Court, Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said he began investigating the alleged theft after being contacted by Larry McNutt, co-owner of Strebeck Salvage in Gibson City.

McNutt alleged that someone had stolen four checks from the company’s business account, and one of them was cashed for $5,000 at the Heartland Bank in Champaign. The person who cashed the check signed it using the name “Richard Strebeck,” who co-owns Strebeck Salvage. McNutt said nobody but himself has permission to write checks from the account.

A subsequent investigation determined that Warren cashed the check at the bank. Rosendahl said Warren was seen on surveillance video cashing the check, and he used his own Illinois driver’s license to do so.

On Aug. 14, Rosendahl arrested Warren at his place of employment, Midwest Underground in Champaign. According to Rosendahl, Warren admitted in an interview at the jail to stealing the checks and forging Strebeck’s name on one of the checks before cashing it for $5,000.

The most serious charge filed against Warren, the Class 2 felony, is punishable upon conviction by a sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to three to seven years in prison. The identity theft charge is aggravated because the alleged victim — Strebeck — is over age 60.