Suspect in Buckley beating pleads not guilty

WATSEKA — Shayne A. Weber, the 24-year-old who allegedly beat 67-year-old Michael L. Hilligoss outside the Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley on July 9, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated battery.

Appearing in Iroquois County Circuit Court with his attorney, Ron Boyer, Weber waived the formal reading of an indictment returned by an Iroquois County grand jury and asked for a jury trial.

The case was placed on Judge James Kinzer’s next jury trial calendar, and a status hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

One of the charges filed against Weber is a Class 2 felony, alleging Weber caused great bodily harm to a person 60 years of age or older. The other is a Class 3 felony, alleging Weber knew the victim was age 60 or older. Both charges allege that Weber struck Hilligoss on his head.

Hilligoss told the Ford County Record that he was left with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain as a result of being beaten outside the Dutchmaster Bar. Hilligoss was hospitalized for two days after the incident.

Weber, who listed an address at 561 N. Iroquois County Road 600 East, was released from the county jail in July after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond.

If convicted of the Class 2 felony aggravated battery charge, Weber would face a mandatory sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to up to three to seven years in prison, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.