- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Dustin R. Brooks, 32, of Gifford, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Joshua A. Nolan, 26, of Rantoul, for two counts of criminal trespass to a residence with a person present.
• Anthony L. Warren, 29, of Champaign, for aggravated identity theft (victim over age 60) and theft ($500 to $10,000).
• Frank A. Zamiar, 48, of Paxton, for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry.
Misdemeanors
• Andrew W. Stover, 23, of Loda, no offense listed.
• Joshua W. Ziehr, 33, of Gibson City, for retal theft (less than $300).
• Blake E. Marshall, 28, of Cissna Park, no offense listed.
DUI
• Gage I. Foster, 19, of Hoopeston, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Ryan T. Gray, 42, of Ashkum, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Ricardo E. Acevedo, 21, of Chatsworth, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Dawn R. Sweat, 28, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Bridget L. Milligan, 25, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Cody M. Daugherty, 26, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Stephanie M. Hoover, 32, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Robert A. Fellows, 47, of New Lenox, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• John Daniel Vetter, 24, of Champaign, for disregarding a stop sign.
• April L. Pocorus, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Grant Wu, 22, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon L. Amwoza, 45, of Wheaton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Norman E. Redden, 45, of Lynwood, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Rocio Ambrosio Chumas, 45, of Wheaton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nana Kwaka A. Wintim Abouglle, 22, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert W. Sullivan Jr., 42, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• John H. Sage, 49, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zackary E. Bottles, 20, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Amy Lynn Sandul, 46, of Atlanta, Ga., for following too closely.
• Denise Louise Thornton, 49, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Caleb L. Cook, 27, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old female from Mansfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric M. Spite, 35, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Laura R. Briney, 22, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Trevor M. Heavilin, 20, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Megan Ogelsby, 19, of Elk Grove Village, for driving on the left when prohibited.
• Jerome B. Moses, 54, of Bloomington, for driving on the left when prohibited.
• Savanna Mae Brown Gebauer, 19, of Paxton, for head lamp use.
• Gage I. Foster, 19, of Hoopeston, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident
and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Monty R. Teuscher, 70, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ricardo E. Acevedo, 21, of Chatsworth, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Eric S. Schwing, 44, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Madeline Noleen Longacre, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jennifer S. Baker, 24, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Rohan J. Vakharia, 24, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Samuel C. Foulks, 32, of Danville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jennifer M. Moore, 40, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Terricia L. Martin, 37, of Sibley, for failure to
reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Talent C. Deshazier, 22, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew L. Anderson, 22, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Ryan T. Gray, 42, of Ashkum, for improper traffic lane usage and expired registration.
Small claims
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Deette A. Holm of Kempton.
• Sterling Jewelers Inc. vs. Bobby Cross of Paxton.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Amy Albers of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Tenisha Watson of Melvin.
• Bank of America vs. Jeremy Green of Sibley.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Howard Burke of Gibson City.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Barry McDewell and Margaret McDewell of Gibson City.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Jacqueline Prahl of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Kathy Schnebly and Kevin Schnebly of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Molly Schwing of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Jason Sefrhans of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Cassandra Walker of Gibson City.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Cassandra Walker of Gibson City.
Arbitration
• MB Financial Bank vs. Jeanna E. Jimenez of Paxton.
• Citibank vs. Sandy L. Overman of Gibson City.
Orders of protection
• Joanna E. Dear vs. Michael Wayne Grove.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.