Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Dustin R. Brooks, 32, of Gifford, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Joshua A. Nolan, 26, of Rantoul, for two counts of criminal trespass to a residence with a person present.

• Anthony L. Warren, 29, of Champaign, for aggravated identity theft (victim over age 60) and theft ($500 to $10,000).

• Frank A. Zamiar, 48, of Paxton, for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry.



Misdemeanors

• Andrew W. Stover, 23, of Loda, no offense listed.

• Joshua W. Ziehr, 33, of Gibson City, for retal theft (less than $300).

• Blake E. Marshall, 28, of Cissna Park, no offense listed.



DUI

• Gage I. Foster, 19, of Hoopeston, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Ryan T. Gray, 42, of Ashkum, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Ricardo E. Acevedo, 21, of Chatsworth, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Dawn R. Sweat, 28, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Bridget L. Milligan, 25, of Gibson City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Cody M. Daugherty, 26, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Stephanie M. Hoover, 32, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Robert A. Fellows, 47, of New Lenox, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• John Daniel Vetter, 24, of Champaign, for disregarding a stop sign.

• April L. Pocorus, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Grant Wu, 22, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon L. Amwoza, 45, of Wheaton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Norman E. Redden, 45, of Lynwood, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Rocio Ambrosio Chumas, 45, of Wheaton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nana Kwaka A. Wintim Abouglle, 22, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Robert W. Sullivan Jr., 42, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• John H. Sage, 49, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zackary E. Bottles, 20, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Amy Lynn Sandul, 46, of Atlanta, Ga., for following too closely.

• Denise Louise Thornton, 49, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Caleb L. Cook, 27, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old female from Mansfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric M. Spite, 35, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Laura R. Briney, 22, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Trevor M. Heavilin, 20, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Megan Ogelsby, 19, of Elk Grove Village, for driving on the left when prohibited.

• Jerome B. Moses, 54, of Bloomington, for driving on the left when prohibited.

• Savanna Mae Brown Gebauer, 19, of Paxton, for head lamp use.

• Gage I. Foster, 19, of Hoopeston, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Monty R. Teuscher, 70, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ricardo E. Acevedo, 21, of Chatsworth, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Eric S. Schwing, 44, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Madeline Noleen Longacre, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer S. Baker, 24, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rohan J. Vakharia, 24, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Samuel C. Foulks, 32, of Danville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer M. Moore, 40, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Terricia L. Martin, 37, of Sibley, for failure to

reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Talent C. Deshazier, 22, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew L. Anderson, 22, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Ryan T. Gray, 42, of Ashkum, for improper traffic lane usage and expired registration.



Small claims

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Deette A. Holm of Kempton.

• Sterling Jewelers Inc. vs. Bobby Cross of Paxton.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Amy Albers of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Tenisha Watson of Melvin.

• Bank of America vs. Jeremy Green of Sibley.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Howard Burke of Gibson City.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Barry McDewell and Margaret McDewell of Gibson City.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Jacqueline Prahl of Paxton.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Kathy Schnebly and Kevin Schnebly of Paxton.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Molly Schwing of Paxton.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Jason Sefrhans of Paxton.

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Cassandra Walker of Gibson City.

Arbitration

• MB Financial Bank vs. Jeanna E. Jimenez of Paxton.

• Citibank vs. Sandy L. Overman of Gibson City.



Orders of protection

• Joanna E. Dear vs. Michael Wayne Grove.