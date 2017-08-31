Metzler hired as Gibson City police officer

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Jeff Metzler has been hired as an officer with the Gibson City Police Department.

City council members approved Metzler’s employment at their meeting Monday night, and City Clerk Carla Moxley swore him in.

Metzler is a veteran officer, having worked at departments in Champaign County, including Rantoul and Tolono. His father, Michael Metzler, is the police chief in Mahomet.

Metzler will be paid $20.92 per hour plus full benefits, and he will start with the department on Sept. 10.

His hiring brings the department to full capacity. The department had been one officer short after then-Police Chief Eric Hyatt passed away in July. Adam Rosendahl was appointed to Hyatt’s position at the Aug. 14 council meeting.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Council members voted to spend $21,000 to replace a sludge plunger pump at the wastewater treatment plant. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said Vandevanter Engineering had the winning bid of $20,344, with an additional $700 being the estimated shipping cost. Stauffer said city employees would install the pump, thus reducing costs. Four valves might need replaced after installation is complete, and Stauffer said he would look into pricing, with amounts coming out of the maintenance fund. Funds to replace the pump would come from various line items in the city budget, and Stauffer said both the new equipment and capital expenditures accounts would be exhausted as a result.

➜ The council approved a resolution authorizing the Lighted Holiday Parade in November. The annual resolution is required in order for police to block off Illinois 9 for the nighttime event.

➜ A $5,000 façade grant request was approved for the local American Legion post. The Legion post estimated $20,344 in costs to improve the front of its building.

➜ Council members agreed to a Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) assistance task order with Donahue & Associates. Stauffer said the engineering firm would work with the city to complete paperwork within a reasonable time frame.

➜ The council tabled consideration on a memorial plaque for former alderman Bob Crossman that would be placed near the totem pole at the South Park. Stauffer said it would cost $269 for a 6-inch-by-10-inch bronze plaque. Several questions regarding installation and pricing were raised. Stauffer said he would look into other price options, as well as how to install the plaque.

➜ Rosendahl said he has purchased two cameras. A donation from One Earth Energy in Gibson City covers the first camera, while budgeted funds plus community donations would cover the cost of the second.

➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said the swimming pool board would meet jointly with the council’s parks and recreation committee at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, to tour the pool facilities.

➜ The council granted a request from the Knights of Columbus to sell Tootsie Rolls at two city intersections on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

➜ Gibson City Harvest Fest organizer Jennifer Thomas asked that Sangamon Avenue be closed between 7th and 8th streets on the Thursday before the festival next month. Previously, the block was supposed to be closed on Friday and Saturday only. Council members granted Thomas’ request.

➜ Sharon Heavilin said she is in the process of relocating historical materials from the City Hall basement to the Moyer District Library, where they would be displayed for viewing. Among the items are several vintage photos and newspaper articles. Four large scrapbooks from Margaret Anderson are among those being moved.

