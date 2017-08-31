GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Ryan T. Gray, 42, of rural Ashkum, for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper traffic lane usage and expired registration on Sunday, Aug. 27.

➜ Brenden L. Hines, 18, of Rantoul, for possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis on Saturday, Aug. 26.

➜ Shaya A. Kruger, 29, of 224 S. Church St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

➜ Monty R. Teuscher, 70, of 509 Clover Court, Gibson City, for speeding on Monday, Aug. 21.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Aug. 20-26:

➜ On Aug. 26, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a traffic accident involving a motorcyclist on the Interstate 57 off-ramp in Paxton.

➜ On Aug. 25, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Sullivant Township first responders and Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with a medical call in Sibley.

➜ On Aug. 24, Richard Ocevado of Chatsworth was arrested following a one-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 590 North, near Paxton. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over onto its side. Ocevado was charged with obstructing justice and was also issued a civil citation for possession of cannabis.

➜ On Aug. 23, a rural Melvin resident reported receiving a scam phone call.

➜ On Aug. 21, Bridget Iaccino of Elk Grove Village lost control of her vehicle in a torrential downpour and struck a roadside ditch at 1075 N. County Road 1000 East, near Melvin.

➜ On Aug. 21, a vacant rural Gibson City residence was reported vandalized.

➜ On Aug. 21, a Gibson City police officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy and Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with the report of a suicidal male in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Aug. 21, a family disturbance was reported in Cabery.

➜ On Aug. 20, a sheriff’s deputy assisted an Illinois State Police trooper with an accident on Interstate 57 in which the driver fled the scene on foot. The driver was located and arrested about an hour later.

➜ On Aug. 20, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with the arrest of a male wanted on several warrants.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled five civil matters and issued 28 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Crescent City on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The accident occurred when Melody J. Andrade, 58, of Crescent City, was driving south on County Road 1700 East, approaching the “T” intersection at County Road 1500 North. Andrade was unable to see the intersection due to dense fog, and her vehicle traveled through the intersection and entered a ditch, striking a sign. Andrade’s vehicle came to a rest in a standing cornfield. Her vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, Aug. 26, near Martinton. The accident occurred when Cheryl L. Serratt, 42, of Donovan, was driving east on County Road 2750 North, near County Road 2200 East, and swerved to avoid striking two deer that had entered the roadway. She lost control of her vehicle, which struck a utility pole, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ A 16-year-old boy from Clifton was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop intersection on Friday, Aug. 25, following a two-vehicle accident in Chebanse Township. The accident occurred when the boy was driving north on County Road 300 East and failed to yield at the intersection with County Road 3000 North. In the intersection, the boy failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound vehicle driven by Anthony W. Rogers, 41, of Kempton, as the boy pulled into his lane of traffic. Rogers’ vehicle struck the boy’s vehicle on the rear passenger side, causing more than $1,500 in damage. Only minor injuries were reported.

➜ Jennifer L. Cronch, 33, of Rankin, was arrested for possession of a narcotics instrument on Friday, Aug. 25, after narcotics instruments were found in a vehicle in which she was riding. The vehicle was stopped by police for speeding.

➜ Telesforo Loya, 38, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, to begin serving a 120-day sentence he received for domestic battery.

➜ Minor injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in rural Loda on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Roxann J. Nuss, 52, of Gibson City, was stopped in the eastbound lane at the intersection of county roads 200 North and 130 East. Nuss was awaiting a westbound vehicle to pass so that she could turn north onto County Road 130 East. At the same time, a vehicle driven by Doris I. Swank, 78, of Paxton, was headed east on County Road 200 North and failed to notice Nuss’ vehicle. Swank’s vehicle struck Nuss’ in the rear, causing more than $1,500 in damage.