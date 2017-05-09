Mayor, city council to discuss how to proceed with hiring new police chief

PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold said he expects to discuss with the Paxton City Council how the city will proceed with hiring a new police chief during the council’s next meeting.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.

In the meantime, former police captain Coy Cornett is serving as police chief on an interim basis, Ingold said. Cornett has been employed by the Paxton Police Department since Feb. 15, 1999, according to City Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess.

On Aug. 29, Ingold fired Bob Bane as police chief. The mayor declined comment, saying he was not permitted to discuss personnel matters.

Since then, Bane has decided not to make any public statements about the termination of his employment. Last week, Bane directed all questions to his attorney, Ron Langacker of Urbana, who also declined comment.

Bane had been the city’s police chief since May 2006, when he was appointed by Ingold as a replacement for the retiring Ken Mutchmore. Bane had previously served as the police department’s captain since summer 2005. Prior to that, he served as a youth officer/patrolman in Paxton for 18 years.

Although perhaps unrelated, Bane’s firing came in the wake of the city’s public works department director, Mark LeClair, being charged in Ford County Circuit Court with reckless driving and then being issued a ticket by Paxton police for talking on his cell phone while driving. In the days that followed, the mayor notified Bane that the public works department would no longer be providing labor for the repair of the police department’s vehicles. Ingold said the reason was that two employees of the public works department — including LeClair — were on medical leave.

Bane also took the city to small-claims court last October, claiming the city owed him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. In June, Judge Mark Fellheimer ruled that Bane is entitled to $1,190 of that amount.