Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Misdemeanors

• Angel A. Gonzalez, 33, of Rantoul, for obstructing identification.

• Michael J. Kennedy, 36, of Gibson City, for nine counts of telephone harassment.

• Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, no offense listed.



Civil law violation

• Brenden L. Hines, 18, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Cheyenne M. Barnum, 19, of Carbondale, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michael C. Bunting, 53, of Mahomet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Gage I. Foster, 19, of Hoopeston, for improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to give notice of an accident.

• Engin Kapan, 19, of Rantoul, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A 17-year-old female from Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer A. Nemeth, 37, of Urbana, for expired registration.

• Adley Adnun Dana, 22, of Cornell, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Victoria Tokarz, 18, of Lockport, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Sandra D. Mauricio, 34, of Piper City, for operating a vehicle without two seatbelts and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Enrique Gonzalez, 47, of Aurora, for following too closely.

• Jeffrey D. Hall, 46, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew W. Stover, 23, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Jeanett M. Thackeray, 85, of Melvin, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.

• Thomas C. Nodine, 49, of Wenona, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Gregory Michael Dieter, 20, of McKinney, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Khomphet Southivongnorath, 58, of Nashville, Tenn., for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Dustin M. Kessinger, 24, of Urbana, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Zachary C.D. Beebe, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stephen E. Wall, 67, of Downers Grove, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Maria Teresa Carcamo, 49, of Omaha, Neb., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Serveen Masghati, 21, of Carol Stream, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carissa Rojas, 21, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandi L. Miller, 29, of Pontiac, for a headlight violation.

• Neil J. McClanahan, 20, of Paxton, for driving a non-highway vehicle on a roadway and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

• Amanda J. Milligan, 38, of Clifton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jack Dibble, 21, of Morris, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Ashley N. Jennings, 27, of Gibson City, for disregarding an official traffic-control device and driving with no valid driver’s license.



Ordinance violations

• Jalen T. Ford, 19, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit.

• Lenorex D. Davis, 25, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit.

• Dameon S. Glass, 19, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit.

• Geomonni D. Hudson, 20, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit.



Small claims

• Dennis Daniel of Gibson City vs. Ken Thackeray of Melvin.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Thomas Perry of Paxton.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Julie Ann Thomas of Paxton and unknown heirs of Julie A. Thomas.

• State Bank of Lincoln vs. Monica Rogers of St. Joseph, Mason Rogers of Paxton and Sharon K. Jones (deceased).



Divorces

• James Olivero vs. Sandra Olivero.

• Thomas Stallone vs. Stephanie Stallone.

• Betty J. Jones vs. Troy H. Jones.



Orders of protection

• William Scott Brumleve vs. Abraham Anthony Brumleve.