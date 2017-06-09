All persons listed below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Neil J. McClanahan, 20, of the 400 block of East Pine Street in Paxton, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and ticketed for improper operation of an all-terrain vehicle following an incident in the 400 block of East Pine Street at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

➜ Amanda J. Milligan, 38, of rural Clifton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. The 2004 Pontiac Grand Am that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Ricky G. Brainard, 30, of Sadorus, was arrested for a violation of an order of protection at 5:22 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, after he allegedly tried to make contact on Facebook with the person who obtained the order of protection against him. That person lives in Paxton.

➜ Matthew L. Anderson, 22, of the 100 block of West Pine Street in Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of Union and Prospect streets. The 2001 Ford Taurus that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the 600 block of Park Street. The burglary, which did not involve forced entry into the home, occurred sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24. Reported stolen was U.S. currency and other items.

➜ Celina Martinez, 22, of the 100 block of East State Street in Paxton, was arrested for aggravated battery, domestic battery and assault at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in the 100 block of East State Street.

➜ Heather M. Kelly, 33, of the 100 block of North Locust Street in Loda, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:54 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2003 GMC Yukon that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Aug. 27 through Sept. 2:

➜ On Sept. 2, a runaway juvenile female from Ottawa was located in Piper City. She was reunited with her family.

➜ On Sept. 1, Ashley Jennings of Rantoul was arrested for driving on an expired driver’s license and disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 54 and Illinois 9.

➜ On Aug. 31, Andrew Stover of Loda was arrested for driving under revocation during a traffic stop in Gibson City. His car was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing on the matter.

➜ On Aug. 31, Alan Kucer of Piper City was arrested at the Gilman BP station in connection with a domestic battery that occurred in Piper City.

➜ On Aug. 30, Sandra Mauricio of Piper City was arrested for driving under revocation. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop for having unsecured children in the bed of her pickup truck as she drove. The truck was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing on the matter.

➜ On Aug. 30, a van was stolen from a garage in Piper City.

➜ On Aug. 30, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a civil dispute over a bicycle in rural Paxton.

➜ On Aug. 30, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with an unconscious male in rural Loda.

➜ On Aug. 29, a report was received of a horse running loose in Clarence.

➜ On Aug. 29, a theft from the back porch of a home in Melvin was reported.

➜ On Aug. 29, an unfounded report of a stolen car was made in Piper City. The matter was found to be a civil issue.

➜ On Aug. 28, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with a report of criminal damage to property in Paxton.

➜ On Aug. 28, a vehicle slid off of U.S. 45 at County Road 080 North, south of Paxton, during a torrential downpour. No damage to the car was reported.

➜ On Aug. 27, a commercial burglary alarm was received from a Melvin business. The alarm was caused by employee error.

➜ On Aug. 27, an unfounded report of a man with a gun was received in rural Loda.

➜ On Aug. 27, a Roberts resident reported being the victim of telephone harassment.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 14 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kimyatta K. Terrell, 42, of Beaverville, was arrested by Sheldon police on Sunday, Sept. 3, for violating an order of protection and reckless conduct. The arrest occurred after police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Bower Road in rural Beaverville.

➜ Cortez M. Lewis, 33, of Chicago, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 2, on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Friday, Sept. 1, in rural Watseka. The accident occurred when Delbert C. Weaver, 80, of Woodland, was driving north on County Road 2000 East, near County Road 1500 North. Weaver’s vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and sideswiped a southbound vehicle driven by Jon A. Norder, 42, of Watseka, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ James A. Claffy, 51, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on Saturday, Sept. 1, on an Iroquois County warrant for criminal sexual assault.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, Sept. 1, in rural Cissna Park. The accident occurred when Katie L. Levitt, 23, of Cissna Park, was driving west on County Road 400 North, near County Road 1000 East, and lost control of her vehicle. Levitt’s vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a utility pole, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Crescent City on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The accident occurred when Melody J. Andrade, 58, of Crescent City, was driving south on County Road 1700 East, approaching the “T” intersection at County Road 1500 North. Andrade was unable to see the intersection due to dense fog, and her vehicle traveled through the intersection and entered a ditch, striking a sign. Andrade’s vehicle came to a rest in a standing cornfield. Her vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following people arrested over Labor Day weekend:

➜ Jackson Campbell, 21, of Champaign, was arrested for possession of more than 500 grams of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver during a traffic stop at 2:19 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The arrest occurred after a state trooper saw Campbell’s southbound vehicle speeding at milepost 284, near Ashkum. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 557 grams of cannabis.

➜ Phillip Proctor, 32, of Tavernier, Fla., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 7:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. The arrest occurred after a state trooper saw Proctor’s vehicle speeding at milepost 321, north of Kankakee.

➜ Sharron L. Green, 41, of Kankakee, was arrested for obstructing identification on a warrant during a traffic stop at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in Kankakee County. The arrest occurred after a state trooper saw Green’s vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Maple and Elm streets in Kankakee. During the traffic stop, Green allegedly gave the trooper a false name. A driver’s license inquiry revealed Green had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on a warrant for driving with a suspended license. Green was also ticketed for driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

➜ Danny Robinson, 59, of Brazil, Ind., was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Wednesday, Aug. 30, following a two-vehicle accident north of Cissna Park. The accident occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 2015 Volvo truck-tractor pulling a semi-trailer was backing out of a private driveway on Illinois 49 at Iroquois County Road 1170 North. The truck-tractor, driven by Robinson, backed into the path of a southbound 2014 Lincoln Navigator — driven by James Pratt, 50, of Danforth — pulling a 2010 Springdale trailer.