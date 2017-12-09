Minor injuries in accident involving bicycle, vehicle

- Our Sites
ONARGA — A teen-ager from Roberts was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries Monday night after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle on a rural highway near Onarga.
The accident occurred around 8:38 p.m. Monday when David N. Craft, 18, of Roberts, was riding a gray bicycle on the roadway on U.S. 45, near Iroquois County Road 1600 North, according to a news release from District 21 Illinois State Police.
The southbound bike was struck by a southbound 2005 Cadillac Utility driven by James M. Kirby, 46, of Danforth, police said.
Craft was ticketed for improper operation of a bicycle on a roadway.
