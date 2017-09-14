Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Brett M. Thomas, 20, of Gibson City, for violating the Sex Offender Registry.



Misdemeanors

• Robert M. Ford, 29, of Sibley, for writing bad checks.

• Betty E. Cahill, no age listed, of Buckley, for writing bad checks.

• Zackary E. Bottles, 20, of Gibson City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Jacob M. Scott, 20, of Piper City, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.



DUI

• Daniel Scott Melchi, 28, of Graceville, Fla., for driving under the influence of alcohol/intoxicating compounds/drugs.



Civil law violation

• Diego Cruz, 21, of Urbana, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven M. Behrens, 18, of Montgomery, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Skyler K. Stephens, 27, of Buckley, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Meghan M. Alder, 34, of Saybrook, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kristin A. Hummel, 48, of Champaign, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Amy K. Crooks, 40, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tijon N. Martin, 30, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Daniel I. Moore, 30, of Bellflower, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and a violation of license class.

• Mariela A. Marquez, no age listed, of Summit, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Albert Denton Green, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Conlan Patrick White, no age listed, of Gardner, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• John Daniel Long, no age listed, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lara Nicole Ritzma, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bethany J.L. Swanson, 27, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to carry/display license/permit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dillon S. Hewkin, 24, of Piper City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a loud sound-amplification system.

• Tyce Joseph Edward, no age listed, of Bement, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Phillip S. Santefort, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Courtney Ann Barton, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua D. Ely, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Vivica A. Gordon, 18, of Champaign, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Daniel Scott Melchi, 28, of Graceville, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ryan Fletcher Thompson, 21, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Douglas Elliot White, no age listed, of Danville, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Theresa L. Carley, no age listed, of Potomac, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Seth H. Tabor, 22, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.



Ordinance violations

• Ezra Eugene Williams, 58, of Rantoul, for allowing a dog to run at large.



Small claims

• Heights Finance Corp. vs. Kayla Schluter of Melvin.

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Brook Adkins of Paxton.



Family (Child support)

• Elizabeth Rudin vs. Edgar D. Hubner Jr.

• Jennifer Holt vs. Thomas Derouin.

• Illinois Department of Childcare & Family Services and Illinois Department of Health Care & Family Services vs. Jodi Greenley.

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Richard E. Greenley and Rick E. Pallaske.

• Paige Swanstrom vs. Matthew Polson.



Law

• Mary Dacus vs. Piper City Rehab & Living Center, Petersen Health Care Management Inc., Peterson Health Care Inc. and Midwest Health Operations LLC.