PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Elioena Acevedo-Reyes, 44, who listed an address in Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop on the northbound exit ramp to Interstate 57 at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. The 2003 black Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Rebecca L. Williams, 35, who listed an address in the 200 block of Seminary Street in Georgetown, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the intersection of American and Holmes streets. The 2005 Pontiac G6 that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Derrick J. Cowger, 36, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 1:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, 140 S. Market St.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Daniel S. Melchi, 28, of Graceville, Fla., for driving while under the influence of drugs, speeding and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, Sept. 8.

➜ Shamonique Q. Jones, 18, of Country Club Hills, for speeding on Friday, Sept. 8.

➜ Tyce J. Edward, 22, of Bement, for speeding on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

➜ Cody D. Whitehouse, 22, of 427 W. 8th St., Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

➜ Bernard O. Davis, 54, of 211 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

➜ Veronica Bucio, 22, of Manteno, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

➜ Steven M. Behrens, 18, of Montgomery, Ill., for possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, Sept. 4.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Sept. 3-9:

➜ On Sept. 9, Billy Akers of rural Gibson City was involved in a one-vehicle roll-over accident near Elliott on County Road 600 North near County Road 1000 East. Akers was taken from the scene by a Life Flight helicopter due to major injuries suffered in the crash. A female passenger was transported from the scene by Gibson Area Ambulance Service. Multiple charges are pending in connection with the crash.

➜ On Sept. 9, Dillion Hawkin of Piper City was arrested during a traffic stop in Piper City. Hawkin was charged with driving under revocation and manufacture or delivery of cannabis. Hawkin also was wanted an arrest warrant from Clay County. His vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing at the courthouse.

➜ On Sept. 9, a rural Elliott resident called to report a vehicle driving around in circles in his corn field. The vehicle fled the scene after trying to ram into a witness’ vehicle and was then involved in a one-vehicle roll-over crash.

➜ On Sept. 8, Bethany Swanson of Piper City was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 2500 North and Illinois 115, near Piper City. Swanson was charged with driving under suspension and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle.

➜ On Sept. 8, Osvaldo Mendoza Jr. of Chebanse was arrested for obstructing justice during a traffic stop for speeding on Illinois 115 near County Road 2900 North, near Piper City. Mendoza allegedly consumed an unknown quantity of cannabis to keep the arresting sheriff’s deputy from finding it on his person.

➜ On Sept. 8, Ford County sheriff’s deputies assisted Livingston County sheriff’s deputies with a roll-over accident in rural Sibley.

➜ On Sept. 7, a sheriff’s deputy found a suicidal person in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Cabery.

➜ On Sept. 6, loud music was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Sept. 5, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a child custody matter in Sibley.

➜ On Sept. 5, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a suicidal male which stemmed from a domestic battery.

➜ On Sept. 4, loud music was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Sept. 4, a battery was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Sept. 4, a Piper City resident reported being the victim of criminal mischief.

➜ On Sept. 4, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a commercial burglary alarm in rural Paxton.

➜ On Sept. 4, a Cabery resident reported being the victim of telephone harassment.

➜ On Sept. 4, prowlers were reported in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Sept. 4, a pedestrian was allegedly beaten and robbed in the Piper City park.

➜ On Sept. 3, Jack Dibble of Morris was arrested for driving 90 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. The arrest occurred at the intersection of county roads 900 North and 1000 East, near Melvin.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 15 traffic citations.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Maria F. Gomez, 38, of Onarga, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for a civil case and on a Kankakee County warrant for driving with no valid driver’s license on Sunday, Sept. 10.

➜ Andrea G. Marquez, 20, of Ashkum, was arrested for domestic battery on Friday, Sept. 8, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Front Street in Ashkum.

➜ Jill N. Williams, 32, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on Friday, Sept. 8. Williams was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for theft.

➜ Jason A. Woods, 43, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police on Thursday, Sept. 7. Woods was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense.

➜ Ronald D. Menard, 58, of Kankakee, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 7. Menard was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ Daniel J. Joyce, 57, of Watseka, was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 6, following a two-vehicle accident in rural Watseka. The accident occurred on County Road 2100 North, just east of Illinois 1. Joyce was stopped at the railroad crossing on 2100 North waiting on a passing train. Joyce tried to turn around his vehicle, and in the process he backed into another vehicle that was being driven by Meagan L. Bechely, 32, of Watseka, who was also stopped waiting on the train. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Crystal H. Cavazos, 34, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Cavazos was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

➜ Christopher R. Blair, 22, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Blair was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for forgery.