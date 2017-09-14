Rural Milford man guilty of attempted murder

WATSEKA — A rural Milford man was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery Wednesday in Iroquois County Circuit Court.

Following less than two hours of deliberation, a 12-member jury entered the guilty verdicts against 30-year-old Kevin D. Funk.

Funk, however, was acquitted of six other felonies, all in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child under age 13.

Funk is set to be sentenced by Judge James Kinzer during a hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In August 2016, Funk was charged with one count each of attempted murder, a Class X felony, and aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 1 felony, and three counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

According to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Funk allegedly armed himself with a tomahawk and threw it at a sheriff’s deputy while police were preparing to arrest him on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The incident occurred on Aug. 26, 2016, at Funk’s residence at 1131 N. 1800 East Road in rural Milford, police said.

The deputy raised his left arm to protect his head when he was struck by the tomahawk, police said. The deputy was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, where he was treated for a fractured arm and a dislocated finger and received numerous stitches to close a laceration, police said.