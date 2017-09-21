Ex-Paxton police chief's request to reconsider ruling denied

PAXTON — A Ford County judge has denied a motion filed by Paxton’s former police chief that had asked the court to reconsider the amount it had ordered the city to pay him in overtime pay.

Before making his ruling Wednesday in Ford County Circuit Court, Judge Matt Fitton heard arguments from former police chief Bob Bane, who appeared in court with no attorney, as well as an attorney from the Danville law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd., which is representing the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess in Bane’s small-claims complaint.

Bane, in his motion, had requested that the court amend an earlier ruling to require the city pay him twice what it had ordered. Bane asked specifically for an additional $1,190 in the form of liquidated damages, which, Bane claimed, is required under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

In his small-claims complaint, filed on Oct. 25, 2016, Bane claimed the city owed him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. However, Judge Mark Fellheimer ruled in June that under the state’s Minimum Wage Act, a three-year statute of limitations applies to Bane’s claim for wages, meaning he is only able to receive overtime pay for work performed within three years of filing his complaint — specifically, the period of Oct. 25, 2013, through Aug. 10, 2015.

As of Aug. 10, 2015, Bane was no longer eligible to receive overtime pay. That is when Bane’s position became salaried.

Bane was fired as police chief on Aug. 29, 2017.

