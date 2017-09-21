Ex-Paxton police chief's request to reconsider ruling denied

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON — A Ford County judge has denied a motion filed by Paxton’s former police chief that had asked the court to reconsider the amount it had ordered the city to pay him in overtime pay.
Before making his ruling Wednesday in Ford County Circuit Court, Judge Matt Fitton heard arguments from former police chief Bob Bane, who appeared in court with no attorney, as well as an attorney from the Danville law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd., which is representing the city, Mayor Bill Ingold and Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess in Bane’s small-claims complaint.
Bane, in his motion, had requested that the court amend an earlier ruling to require the city pay him twice what it had ordered. Bane asked specifically for an additional $1,190 in the form of liquidated damages, which, Bane claimed, is required under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
In his small-claims complaint, filed on Oct. 25, 2016, Bane claimed the city owed him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. However, Judge Mark Fellheimer ruled in June that under the state’s Minimum Wage Act, a three-year statute of limitations applies to Bane’s claim for wages, meaning he is only able to receive overtime pay for work performed within three years of filing his complaint — specifically, the period of Oct. 25, 2013, through Aug. 10, 2015.
As of Aug. 10, 2015, Bane was no longer eligible to receive overtime pay. That is when Bane’s position became salaried.
Bane was fired as police chief on Aug. 29, 2017.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.