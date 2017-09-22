Ford County coroner plans to resign at year's end

ROBERTS — Although he will not be turning in his official resignation letter to the Ford County Board until December, Coroner Doug Wallace said Friday that he will be vacating the elected position he has held for the past 17 years at the start of 2018.

Wallace told the Ford County Record that he will be resigning because he will be leaving Ford County on Jan. 3. Wallace, who has lived in Roberts since 1974, has worked for the Ford County Coroner’s Office for 23 years, including for five years as a deputy coroner and for 17 years as coroner.

The 64-year-old Wallace said he will be retiring to Hamburg, a tiny village along the Mississippi River in Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois. Wallace has ties to that area of the state, having grown up in Jersey County and graduated from high school in Jerseyville. He also still has family living in nearby Kampsville.

Wallace said he chose Hamburg as his retirement destination because of the scenery and the river. Also, “I found a good place for the right price,” Wallace said.

Wallace said he probably will not “just quit working.” He said he likely will try to help out with some farming, or perhaps pick peaches.

“I just want to enjoy life,” Wallace said. “After seeing all this death (as coroner), I’ve decided I’ve got to start enjoying some life.”

Wallace said he has already informed county officials that he plans to resign, and he said he has recommended the board appoint his chief deputy, Richard Flessner of Roberts, as his replacement.