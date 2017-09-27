Paxton police seek public's help identifying burglary suspect

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a man who stole a drill valued at $229 from a local hardware store.
Acting Police Chief Coy Cornett said the burglary occurred at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Paxton Hardware & Rental, 525 S. Market St.
Cornett said a man in his mid-20s, standing about 6 feet and weighing about 185 pounds, walked into the store with nothing in his hands, then picked up a DeWalt drill valued at $229 and brought it to the cash register. Cornett said the man told the clerk that he needed to return the drill, but he said he could not find his receipt and that he must have left it in his car. The man then walked out of the store with the drill and left the store’s parking lot in a black four-door car with out-of-state temporary registration plates.
Cornett on Wednesday released an image of the man, as captured on the store’s video surveillance system.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173 or Paxton police at 217-379-4315. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
