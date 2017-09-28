Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Misdemeanors

• Cody D. Whitehouse, 22, of Gibson City, for domestic battery.

• Wilbur A. White, 56, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.

• Neil J. McClanahan, 20, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer.



DUI

• Jessica L. Keller, 36, of Ludlow, for driving under the influence of a drug.



Civil law violation

• Anthony A. Sommer, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua H. Smith, 18, of Sibley, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Alex J. Mifflin, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Colin M. Sullivan, 20, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joy L. Crum, 27, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Christopher J. Jeakins, 45, of Rantoul, for exceeding the maximum vehicle width and height and failure to display a permit.

• Jon P. Youakim, 31, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Derek D. Latham, 35, of Gibson City, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Andrew W. Morrison, 50, of Diamond, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob Warren, 18, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cesar Enriquez, no age listed, of Cropsey, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Colin J. Carlson, 24, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dustin D. Hill, 21, of Decatur, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Georgel Bimbasa, 50, of Pittsburgh, Pa., for speeding in a construction zone.

• Wadah Omer, 18, of Oak Lawn, for speeding in a construction zone.

• Taylor S. Jones, 19, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Paul W. Van der Molen, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dean J. Juarez, no age listed, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Galyna Krylova, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bryan S. Lopez, 27, of Ozone Park, N.Y., for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Stephen J. Fetters, 30, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Justin Allan Lorin, no age listed, of Schaumburg, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kimberly R. Tvrz, 44, of Urbana, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Fredy de Jesus Moreno, no age listed, of Arcola, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Mario I. Scruggs, 32, of Rantoul, for soliciting without a permit.

• Logan E. Brown, 22, of Champaign, for soliciting without a permit.

• Daniel L. Jordan, 51, of Gibson City, for allowing grass and weeds to grow 8 inches.



Small claims

• Heights Finance Corp. vs. Timothy Towner of Gibson City.



Chancery/foreclosures

• JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Kevin J. Harper and Susan M. Harper of Elliott.



Orders of protection

• Amber R. King vs. David A. King II.