Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Misdemeanors
• Cody D. Whitehouse, 22, of Gibson City, for domestic battery.
• Wilbur A. White, 56, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.
• Neil J. McClanahan, 20, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer.
DUI
• Jessica L. Keller, 36, of Ludlow, for driving under the influence of a drug.
Civil law violation
• Anthony A. Sommer, 18, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua H. Smith, 18, of Sibley, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Alex J. Mifflin, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Colin M. Sullivan, 20, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joy L. Crum, 27, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Christopher J. Jeakins, 45, of Rantoul, for exceeding the maximum vehicle width and height and failure to display a permit.
• Jon P. Youakim, 31, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Derek D. Latham, 35, of Gibson City, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Andrew W. Morrison, 50, of Diamond, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob Warren, 18, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cesar Enriquez, no age listed, of Cropsey, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Colin J. Carlson, 24, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Dustin D. Hill, 21, of Decatur, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Georgel Bimbasa, 50, of Pittsburgh, Pa., for speeding in a construction zone.
• Wadah Omer, 18, of Oak Lawn, for speeding in a construction zone.
• Taylor S. Jones, 19, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Paul W. Van der Molen, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dean J. Juarez, no age listed, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Galyna Krylova, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Bryan S. Lopez, 27, of Ozone Park, N.Y., for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Stephen J. Fetters, 30, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Justin Allan Lorin, no age listed, of Schaumburg, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kimberly R. Tvrz, 44, of Urbana, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Fredy de Jesus Moreno, no age listed, of Arcola, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Mario I. Scruggs, 32, of Rantoul, for soliciting without a permit.
• Logan E. Brown, 22, of Champaign, for soliciting without a permit.
• Daniel L. Jordan, 51, of Gibson City, for allowing grass and weeds to grow 8 inches.
Small claims
• Heights Finance Corp. vs. Timothy Towner of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Kevin J. Harper and Susan M. Harper of Elliott.
Orders of protection
• Amber R. King vs. David A. King II.
