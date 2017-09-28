PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Anthony D. Gritz, 50, of Loda, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration on Monday, Sept. 25. The arrest occurred around 2:05 p.m. after Paxton police found Gritz’s vehicle in the grassy area on the west side of Railroad Avenue near Patton Street. Gritz said his brakes failed while he was headed south on Railroad Avenue. The 1996 Cadillac DeVille that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance. No injuries were reported.

➜ Jessica L. Keller, 36, of Ludlow, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop at 2:46 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues on the city’s south side. Paxton police pulled over Keller’s vehicle after receiving a report that she was driving all over the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 125 North, south of Paxton. Keller continued heading north into Paxton following the accident. During the traffic stop, Keller allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. The 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ James R. Childers III, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration during a traffic stop at 2:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the parking lot of Dollar General, 783 S. Railroad Ave. Paxton police were aware that Childers’ license was suspended when they saw him driving south on Railroad Avenue before pulling into the parking lot. The 2007 Pontiac G6 that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ David V. Cole, 66, of Paxton, was arrested on two Ford County warrants during a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, near the intersection of Summer and High streets. During the traffic stop, police learned that Cole’s driver’s license was suspended. He was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.

➜ Dustin D. Hill, 24, of Decatur, was ticketed for failure to yield on Thursday, Sept. 21, following a two-vehicle that occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Pine and Maple streets. The accident occurred when Hill was driving west in a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire and failed to yield at the intersection, where it collided with a southbound 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by Jennipher K. Wilson, 52, of Loda. No injuries were reported.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Demetrius M. Unger, 24, of Evergreen Park, for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, Sept. 22.

➜ Joshua H. Smith, 18, of 116 E. Ohio St., Sibley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, Sept. 18.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Sept. 17-23:

➜ On Sept. 23, a security alarm activation was received at a Melvin business. The cause was employee error.

➜ On Sept. 23, an elderly Piper City resident reported being the victim of a telephone scam.

➜ On Sept. 23, disorderly conduct was reported in Melvin.

➜ On Sept. 22, the Loda Sportsman’s Club reported the theft of cash from a building.

➜ On Sept. 22, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Ford County animal control officer in Clarence.

➜ On Sept. 22, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Gibson City fire dept with a semi-trailer on fire in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Sept. 22, sheriff’s deputies and Gibson City police officers responded to a neighbor dispute in Sibley.

➜ On Sept. 22, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with a traffic arrest in Paxton.

➜ On Sept. 22, credit card fraud was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Sept. 21, Ruth Neal of Gibson City struck a whitetail deer with her vehicle at 100 E. Ford County Road 550 North, near Gibson City.

➜ On Sept. 21, a suspicious vehicle was reported in rural Ludlow.

➜ On Sept. 21, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a medical call.

➜ On Sept. 21, a sheriff’s deputy struck a couch in the roadway near Melvin while responding to a call.

➜ On Sept. 21, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with a fight in Paxton.

➜ On Sept. 20, Cesar Enriquez of Cropsey was arrested during a traffic stop in rural Sibley. Enriquez was charged with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

➜ On Sept. 20, a dog bite report was taken in Paxton.

➜ On Sept. 19, a disturbance was reported at a rural Thawville residence.

➜ On Sept. 19, a Roberts business reported a theft from two outside vending machines.

➜ On Sept. 19, a Roberts resident reported telephone harassment.

➜ On Sept. 19, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel and a deputy coroner with a deceased person in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Sept. 18, a disturbance was reported at a Piper City residence.

➜ On Sept. 17, a house-moving company from Rantoul was moving a house without the proper permits when the house struck a power pole at 1300 E. Ford County Road 500 North Road, near Paxton. The pole was knocked down, breaking the power lines. The company owner was issued three citations for the incident.

➜ On Sept. 17, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with an unruly person at a gas station in Paxton.

➜ On Sept. 17, two stray dogs were reported in rural Cullom.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled five civil matters and issued 17 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Samantha Bogdan, 24, of Martinton, was arrested on a Clinton County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence on Saturday, Sept. 23.

➜ George F. Elpers Jr., 35, of Milford, was arrested for forgery and theft on Friday, Sept. 22, after sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation into an alleged theft from a Cissna Park residence.

➜ Pierson D. Lezerov, 38, of Milford, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for felony theft on Friday, Sept. 22.

➜ Terrance J. Morris, 24, of Danville, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing ID marks of a firearm and resisting a peace officer on Friday, Sept. 22. The arrest occurred after a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Illinois 1 near County Road 375 North. During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed an odor of burnt cannabis. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of a handgun in a backpack. When the gun was discovered, Morris ran from the scene into a nearby standing corn field. Hoopeston police responded to assist, and after a short time Morris exited the corn field and was arrested without further incident.

➜ Justin J. Cain, 20, of Onarga, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 21. Cain was wanted on a Bureau County warrant for drug possession charges.

➜ Brian D. Gray, 39, of Ashkum, was arrested for domestic battery on Sept. 21.

