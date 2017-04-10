Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Brandon S. Miller, 20, of Kankakee, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Reese J. Simpson, 23, of Elliott, for assault.
Traffic tickets
• Shannon S. Gray, 47, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel R. Anderson, 45, of Kankakee, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Justin A. Naida, 24, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tracy R. Richardson, 28, of Dewey, for failure to carry/display license/permit.
• Anthony D. Gritz, 50, of Loda, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Justin A. Kapoor, 26, of Shorewood, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Skyler K. Bennett, 20, of Diamond, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Stevin T. Dart, 24, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ryan H. Anderson, 34, of St. Joseph, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Michael T. Chng, 49, of Manhattan, Kan., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Kelsey M. Bahler, 29, of Fairbury, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Paul H. Hamann, 37, of Ottawa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dawn M. Mackert, 40, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert N. Diaz, 38, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Karen A. Jendruczek, 72, of Montgomery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel R. Starkey, 46, of Loda, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper use of a turn signal and having no registration light.
• Helen Won Fang, 46, of Hinsdale, for speeding in a construction zone.
• Claudia Melgoza, 44, of Villa Park, for speeding in a construction zone.
• Daphne E. Matthews, 19, of Phoenix, Ill., for speeding in a construction zone.
• Edward J. Nuss, 23, of Paxton, for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Nadine T. Varrato, no age listed, of Elk Grove Village, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessica D. Ozier, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jose E. Alcala, no age listed, of El Paso, Texas, for a log violation.
Ordinance violations
• Jonah J. Donner, 45, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk/debris.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Lakeview Loan Servicing vs. Allen J. Moore II of Gibson City and Jessica H. Moore of Gibson City.
• Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp. vs. Anna J. Schoolcraft, Ryan T. Schoolcraft and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.
Divorces
• Christine M. Brucker Shull vs. Timothy D. Shull.
• Emily Marie Perez vs. Joseph Anthony Perez.
