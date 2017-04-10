FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Sept. 24-30:

➜ On Sept. 29, a semi was reported stuck in the intersection of Illinois 9 and Ford County Road 700 East, west of Elliott.

➜ On Sept. 28, a Sibley resident reported slashed tires on his trailer.

➜ On Sept. 28, a sheriff’s deputy and Gibson City police officer handled a call of a suicidal male in Sibley in which shots were reportedly fired inside a house.

➜ On Sept. 27, Daniel Starkey of rural Loda was arrested in Roberts following a traffic stop for not using his turn signal. Starkey was charged with driving under suspension, driving a vehicle not equipped with a Breath Ignition Interlock Device when required and operating an uninsured vehicle. His vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act pending a hearing on the matter.

➜ On Sept. 24, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Ford County Highway Department with a tree that had fallen across the roadway near Melvin at 1050 E. Ford County Road 800 North.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled six civil matters and issued 19 traffic citations.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Adriana N. Ramirez, 18, of Champaign, for driving 30-40 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle on Sunday, Oct. 1.

➜ Jared D. Clark, 23, of 728 N. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for improper passing on Sunday, Oct. 1.

➜ Billy J. Akers, 52, of 257 E. Ford County Road 300 North, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, Sept. 29.

➜ Brooke M. Zander, 41, of 117 W. 18th St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Thursday, Sept. 28.

➜ Jonah J. Donner, 45, of 32920 E. Ford County Road 100 North, Roberts, for accumulation of junk and debris on Thursday, Sept. 28.

➜ Tillie S. Deitz, 26, of 401 S. State St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 26.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Dawn R. Garrelts, 50, of Onarga, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, Sept. 30, following a two-vehicle accident near Buckley. The accident occurred when Garrelts was driving north on County Road 600 East, near County Road 1000 North, and her vehicle crossed over the center line, striking head-on a southbound vehicle driven by Aubrey A.R. Kaufman, 25, of Cissna Park. Kaufman reported no injuries. Garrelts reported minor injuries and was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment.

➜ James A. Martinez, 29, of Piper City, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, Sept. 29.

➜ David A. Meyer, 54, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Friday, Sept. 29.

➜ Jesus C. Barbosa, 35, of Thawville, was arrested by Gilman police on a Ford County warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

➜ Jason D. Dieter, 35, of Kentland, Ind., was arrested for possession of cannabis and manufacture and delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The arrest occurred after a Milford police officer made contact with Dieter while he was sitting in his vehicle in an unauthorized location. The officer noticed an odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of suspected cannabis.

➜ Phillip Anglin, 41, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery on Tuesday, Sept. 26.