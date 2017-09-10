PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Lucas A. Hollen, 38, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance after Paxton police found him in a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway in the 700 block of East Summer Street at 2:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6. During the traffic stop, police found 2.85 grams of suspected cocaine. Hollen refused to submit to a breath test. The 2002 Lincoln that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 501 N. Washington St. The accident occurred when Cynthia R. Swanson, 87, of Paxton, backed a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta into an unoccupied, parked 2001 Ford Focus owned by Jennifer R. Overstreet of Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Tony G. Brown, 36, of Rantoul, was arrested for burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 3, following an investigation into the alleged theft of a drill valued at $229 from Paxton Hardware & Rental, 525 S. Market St. Paxton police said they received information linking Brown to the crime, which led to his arrest. The burglary occurred at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, when Brown allegedly walked into the store with nothing in his hands, then picked up a DeWalt drill and brought it to the cash register. Brown allegedly told the clerk that he needed to return the drill, but he said he could not find his receipt and that he must have left it in his car. Brown then allegedly walked out of the store with the drill and left the store’s parking lot.

➜ Damian M. Wilson, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft and cited for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor in connection with two separate incidents that occurred within hours of each other. Wilson was cited for illegal consumption of alcohol after Paxton police found him and two juveniles in the 200 block of West Center Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Paxton police received a complaint from the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St., regarding the alleged theft of several food items from the store. Paxton police investigated the theft and determined that Wilson had stolen food items with a combined total value of $6.02. Wilson was then arrested for retail theft and taken to the Ford County Jail.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in the 300 block of South Union Street. The vehicle’s owner, Brock Niebuhr, of 350 S. Union St., told police that an Apple iPad valued at about $500, along with an Asus laptop valued at $549 and about $1,500 in cash, was stolen from his vehicle sometime the night prior while it was parked at his home. The vehicle was not locked. The laptop and iPad are owned by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, for which Niebuhr is employed as the high school’s athletic director. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173 or Paxton police at 217-379-4315. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Toni N. Hudson, 39, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, Sept. 30, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 57. The accident occurred when Hudson was driving a 2013 Ford C-Max and struck the rear of a 2015 Honda motorcycle driven by John A. Ekstrom, 61, of Paxton, as the motorcycle was sitting at the stop sign at Ottawa Road. No injuries were reported.

➜ Paxton police received a complaint that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St. sometime between 3 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, Sept. 28. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

➜ Edward J. Nuss, 23, of Paxton, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident on Tuesday, Sept. 26, following a one-vehicle accident that was reported to police at 7:34 p.m. The accident occurred when Nuss was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Jody Johnson of Thomasboro. Nuss was driving north on College Street when his vehicle left the road at the intersection of College and Pells streets and struck a stop sign owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the intersection of Pells and American streets. The accident occurred when Kelly R. Harms, 39, of El Paso, Ill., was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 north on American Street and failed to yield at the intersection to a westbound 2010 Dodge Ram driven by Scott A. Conover, 37, of Paxton. Harms’ vehicle struck Conover’s.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a three-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:14 p.m. in the parking lot of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The accident occurred when a 1984 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old boy from Paxton was backing out of a parking space and struck two vehicles — a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 16-year-old girl from Paxton, and an unoccupied, parked 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

➜ Jesus Martinez Jr., 35, of Watseka, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop occurred after Paxton police received a report of a reckless driver headed south on U.S. 45, which also is named Railroad Avenue. When police found the vehicle, they saw the driver, Martinez, commit improper traffic lane usage. The 2001 Buick LeSabre that Martinez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.