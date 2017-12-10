Paxton ERS to change name to Paxton EMA

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — The Paxton Emergency Response Service (ERS) is one step closer to having its name changed to the Paxton Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Members of the Paxton City Council’s public safety committee voted 3-0 during a meeting last Wednesday night to recommend the name change, which was to be up for approval by the full council at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

During last week’s meeting ERS Director Ed Hanson outlined the process for the transition and how the council should proceed.

Hanson said talks were ongoing and that he hoped to have Ford County on board with the plan soon. One of the first things that would be required for Paxton EMS to perform is a “mock emergency,” which Hanson and Mayor Bill Ingold said would not be easy, as it is totally unknown when a disaster could happen.

“We have an interstate, two state highways, a railroad cut, a fertilizer plant, not to mention (the threat of) a tornado,” Hanson said. “We hope nothing ever happens (in Paxton), but the people in Gifford didn’t think it would ever happen (when a tornado struck that village). They weren’t prepared, and they’re still paying for it.”

Hanson said the county’s EMA is run smoothly.

“Once we are accredited (as the Paxton EMA), hopefully most of our members will join the county (EMA) — that way we’re accredited,” Hanson said. “If we work with (Ford County EMA Director) Dennis (Higgins), I think that will be a plus for everybody. The county (EMA) is already set, and he basically runs it all on his own.”

Hanson said working with Higgins would be a plus in the transition.

“Right now, we are looking at going in with Dennis Higgins and hopefully we can piggyback off of him a little bit to start and he gets us help with grants,” Hanson said. “Even with our search-and-rescue (operations), we’ve got seven people trained through the state, but we still can’t do anything yet. There’s going to be a vehicle and a trailer.

“There will be a little more help out there for the city. When we get this emergency plan in operation, it is going to greatly help the city. We’re looking at getting the city protected, all of the emergency agencies together, and it will be great to help that. We will get help from other agencies. It’s amazing how everybody backs each other up.”

Hanson explained that Ingold would bear the largest burden with the new EMA organization.

“Bill has a huge burden on his shoulders,” Hanson said. “He has to decide how big this thing is. Do we need to get (an emergency event) declared a disaster? He’s basically in charge (of that). It’s set up to where everybody has a job, and it’s basically done by clockwork.”

As for infrastructure, Hanson said the city would still own all of the buildings and other property of the Paxton ERS.

“If we go with FEMA, there are possibilities of grants,” Hanson said. “The city will still own the buildings. They’ll still own the vehicles. Nothing will change there.”

One of the biggest adventages, Hanson said, is that the Paxton EMA could apply for and be eligible to receive grants.

“Once we get accredited, there will be options for us to get equipment at a cheaper cost,” Hanson said. “Right now, it’s either the city pays for stuff or we pay for stuff.”

ERS volunteer Kevin Turner said the city might save even more money if the process is done sooner.

“We’re trying to get accredited right now, so hopefully the city saves some money in the process,” Turner said.

Hanson said the EMA includes those at the federal level, meaning there would be more options for the city.

“It’s just a matter of satisfying their needs — what they like to see in your organization, how you do things, write and set things up,” Hanson said. “There are a lot of people involved in this agency. It’s huge.”

Ingold said the name change could be accomplished by amending Chapter 34 of an ordinance that oversees the ERS.

