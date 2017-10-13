Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Richardo E. Acevedo, 21, of Paxton, for obstructing justice/destroying evidence.



Misdemeanors

• Collin R. Movern, 22, of Piper City, for two counts of battery.

• Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.

• Dana M. Walter, 31, of Sibley, for theft (less than $500).

• Derek Bristle, 26, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

• Andrew W. Stover, 23, of Loda, no offense listed.



DUI

• Lucas A. Hollen, 38, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• Mikqual D. Pines, 21, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Gabriel Perez, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Toni N. Hudson, 39, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Robert M. Ford, 29, of Melvin, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jack B. Rich, 23, of Saunemin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jesse W. Walker, 20, of Pontiac, for an improper a turn signal.

• A 16-year-old male from Collinsville, for disregarding a stop sign.

• A 17-year-old male from Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Ashkum, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Rene A. Hinojosa, 44, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Francisco Gonzalez, 50, of Chicago, for improper traffic lane usage and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Jason David Myers, 33, of Batesville, Miss., for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• Emily Jo Curry, 22, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adriana N. Ramirez, 18, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jared D. Clark, 23, of Gibson City, for improper passing.

• Nancy J. Cull, 63, of New Orleans, La., for disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• Debra Turner, 30, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.



Ordinance violations

• Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of Gibson City, for an inoperable vehicle.



Small claims

• Jeff Goss of Paxton vs. Angel Purtell of Paxton.

• Jerry Ulrich Motors of Hoopeston vs. Jessica Mangold of Paxton.



Divorces

• John Barnett vs. Shelly Barnett.