Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Richardo E. Acevedo, 21, of Paxton, for obstructing justice/destroying evidence.
Misdemeanors
• Collin R. Movern, 22, of Piper City, for two counts of battery.
• Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.
• Dana M. Walter, 31, of Sibley, for theft (less than $500).
• Derek Bristle, 26, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
• Andrew W. Stover, 23, of Loda, no offense listed.
DUI
• Lucas A. Hollen, 38, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Mikqual D. Pines, 21, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Gabriel Perez, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Toni N. Hudson, 39, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Robert M. Ford, 29, of Melvin, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jack B. Rich, 23, of Saunemin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jesse W. Walker, 20, of Pontiac, for an improper a turn signal.
• A 16-year-old male from Collinsville, for disregarding a stop sign.
• A 17-year-old male from Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Ashkum, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Rene A. Hinojosa, 44, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Francisco Gonzalez, 50, of Chicago, for improper traffic lane usage and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Jason David Myers, 33, of Batesville, Miss., for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• Emily Jo Curry, 22, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Adriana N. Ramirez, 18, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jared D. Clark, 23, of Gibson City, for improper passing.
• Nancy J. Cull, 63, of New Orleans, La., for disregarding an official traffic-control device.
• Debra Turner, 30, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Ordinance violations
• Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of Gibson City, for an inoperable vehicle.
Small claims
• Jeff Goss of Paxton vs. Angel Purtell of Paxton.
• Jerry Ulrich Motors of Hoopeston vs. Jessica Mangold of Paxton.
Divorces
• John Barnett vs. Shelly Barnett.
