PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Steven W. Capps, 58, of Urbana, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license and aggravated driving on a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, near the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36.

➜ Lucas A. Hollen, 38, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance after Paxton police found him in a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway in the 700 block of East Summer Street at 2:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6. During the traffic stop, police found 2.85 grams of suspected cocaine. Hollen refused to submit to a breath test. The 2002 Lincoln that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 501 N. Washington St. The accident occurred when Cynthia R. Swanson, 87, of Paxton, backed a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta into an unoccupied, parked 2001 Ford Focus owned by Jennifer R. Overstreet of Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Tony G. Brown, 36, of Rantoul, was arrested for burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 3, following an investigation into the alleged theft of a drill valued at $229 from Paxton Hardware & Rental, 525 S. Market St. Paxton police said they received information linking Brown to the crime, which led to his arrest. The burglary occurred at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, when Brown allegedly walked into the store with nothing in his hands, then picked up a DeWalt drill and brought it to the cash register. Brown allegedly told the clerk that he needed to return the drill, but he said he could not find his receipt and that he must have left it in his car. Brown then allegedly walked out of the store with the drill and left the store’s parking lot.

➜ Damian M. Wilson, 18, of Paxton, was arrested for retail theft and cited for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor in connection with two separate incidents that occurred within hours of each other. Wilson was cited for illegal consumption of alcohol after Paxton police found him and two juveniles in the 200 block of West Center Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Paxton police received a complaint from the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St., regarding the alleged theft of several food items from the store. Paxton police investigated the theft and determined that Wilson had stolen food items with a combined total value of $6.02. Wilson was then arrested for retail theft and taken to the Ford County Jail.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in the 300 block of South Union Street. The vehicle’s owner, Brock Niebuhr, of 350 S. Union St., told police that an Apple iPad valued at about $500, along with an Asus laptop valued at $549 and about $1,500 in cash, was stolen from his vehicle sometime the night prior while it was parked at his home. The vehicle was not locked. The laptop and iPad are owned by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, for which Niebuhr is employed as the high school’s athletic director. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173 or Paxton police at 217-379-4315. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Toni N. Hudson, 39, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, Sept. 30, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 57. The accident occurred when Hudson was driving a 2013 Ford C-Max and struck the rear of a 2015 Honda motorcycle driven by John A. Ekstrom, 61, of Paxton, as the motorcycle was sitting at the stop sign at Ottawa Road. No injuries were reported.

➜ Paxton police received a complaint that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St. sometime between 3 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, Sept. 28. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

➜ Edward J. Nuss, 23, of Paxton, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident on Tuesday, Sept. 26, following a one-vehicle accident that was reported to police at 7:34 p.m. The accident occurred when Nuss was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Jody Johnson of Thomasboro. Nuss was driving north on College Street when his vehicle left the road at the intersection of College and Pells streets and struck a stop sign owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the intersection of Pells and American streets. The accident occurred when Kelly R. Harms, 39, of El Paso, Ill., was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 north on American Street and failed to yield at the intersection to a westbound 2010 Dodge Ram driven by Scott A. Conover, 37, of Paxton. Harms’ vehicle struck Conover’s.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a three-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:14 p.m. in the parking lot of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The accident occurred when a 1984 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old boy from Paxton was backing out of a parking space and struck two vehicles — a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 16-year-old girl from Paxton, and an unoccupied, parked 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

➜ Jesus Martinez Jr., 35, of Watseka, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop occurred after Paxton police received a report of a reckless driver headed south on U.S. 45, which also is named Railroad Avenue. When police found the vehicle, they saw the driver, Martinez, commit improper traffic lane usage. The 2001 Buick LeSabre that Martinez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Megan A. Shields, 23, of Kankakee, for expired registration on Friday, Oct. 6.

➜ Jason D. Myers, 33, of Batesville, Miss., for driving with a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage on Thursday, Oct. 5.

➜ Debra Turner, 30, of Melvin, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

➜ Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of 304 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for inoperable motor vehicles on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

➜ Nichole M. Osborne, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

➜ Nancy J. Cull, 63, of New Orleans, La., for disobeying a traffic-control device on Monday, Oct. 2.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Oct. 1-7:

➜ On Oct. 7, Laura Poplett of Roberts was arrested for domestic battery following an investigation into a domestic dispute.

➜ On Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with the arrest of an uncooperative person.

➜ On Oct. 6, a burglary was reported at a Sibley business.

➜ On Oct. 5, Francisco Gonzales of Chicago was arrested during a traffic stop on Illinois 47 in Gibson City. He was charged with improper traffic lane usage and no valid driver’s license.

➜ On Oct. 5, a rural Gibson City resident reported being the victim of a phone scam.

➜ On Oct. 5, a report of disorderly conduct was taken in Piper City.

➜ On Oct. 5, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a reported domestic disturbance.

➜ On Oct. 4, a pit bull was reported at large in Guthrie.

➜ On Oct. 4, a suicidal person was reported in Melvin.

➜ On Oct. 2, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a family argument in Cabery.

➜ On Oct. 2, a suspicious person was reported in Piper City.

➜ On Oct. 2, criminal damage to property was reported at the village of Roberts’ baseball diamond.

➜ On Oct. 1, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with a medical call.

➜ On Oct. 1, a deputy sheriff’s assisted a motorist who was stuck in a ditch in rural Paxton.

➜ On Oct. 1, a civil dispute in Piper City was mediated by a sheriff’s deputy.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled five civil matters and issued five traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jennifer L. Perkins, 45, of Kankakee, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Perkins was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ No tickets were issued following a three-vehicle accident near Clifton on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The accident occurred when Jaimie L. Ramos, 39, of Kankakee, was driving west on County Road 2900 North and was slowing to make a turn into a private drive. Traveling directly behind Ramos was a vehicle driven by Heather A. Bremner, 21, of Manteno. Bremner failed to reduce her speed enough to avoid a collision, as she struck the rear bumper of Ramos’ vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage. The force of the collision caused Bremner’s vehicle to become inoperable in the middle of the road. In the meantime, a 17-year-old female from Ashkum was headed west, unaware of the accident that had just occurred. The teen struck the rear of Bremner’s vehicle in the westbound lane of traffic. Bremner and the juvenile reported no injuries. Ramos was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for precautionary reasons and was later released.

➜ Cole A. Marshall, 23, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for child endangerment and on a Ford County warrant for a probation violation on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after police investigated a complaint of Marshall leaving his 2-year-old child at home unattended.

➜ Jorge Jimenez, 19, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for obstructing justice on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after police conducted an investigation into vandalism at Iroquois West High School.

➜ Ronnie Turner, 32, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Oct. 9, to serve a 15-day jail sentence he received for a probation violation.

➜ Keith A. Martin, 44, of Watseka, was arrested for aggravated assault and domestic battery on Monday, Oct. 9.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, Oct. 8, near Buckley. The accident occurred when Kasey A. Carl, 29, of Hoopeston, was driving east on County Road 800 North and was not aware that the road ended at the “T” intersection with County Road 600 East. Carl tried to stop at the intersection, but his vehicle was unable to stop on the loose gravel. Carl’s vehicle entered a roadside ditch and landed in a field on the east side of the intersection. His vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Moises Galvan, 18, of Onarga, was arrested by Gilman police for criminal defacement of property on Saturday, Oct. 7, following an investigation into vandalism that occurred at Iroquois West High School late in the evening on Thursday, Oct. 5.

➜ Isaih D. Nelson, 20, of Chicago, was arrested by Sheldon police on Thursday, Oct. 5. Nelson was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant charging him with a parole violation.

➜ Jake E. Baumgartner, 26, of Milford, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a five-day jail sentence he received for contempt of court on Thursday, Oct. 5.

➜ Thomas M. Sharp, 51, of Bourbonnais, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, Oct. 5.

➜ Mark S. Oberloh, 55, of Sheldon, was arrested for three counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of reproduction of child pornography, a Class X felony, on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The arrest occurred following the execution of a search warrant at a Sheldon residence by the sheriff’s office and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, with assistance of the Sheldon and Watseka police departments. Digital evidence was found related to the possession and reproduction of child pornography.

➜ James A. Bieber, 20, of Cissna Park, was arrested for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence on Tuesday, Oct. 3.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of persons arrested recently in the area:

➜ Justin Sellars, 23, of Milford, was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage following a three-vehicle accident in Iroquois County on Thursday, Oct. 12. The accident occurred around 9:06 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 49 and County Road 1850 North, near Crescent City. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Sellars was northbound on Illinois 49 while a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Mark Pirc, 52, of Rockdale was headed south and a 2011 Mazda Tribute driven by Britney Martin, 33, of Clifton, was southbound directly behind the Ford. The Dodge crossed the center line and side-swiped the Ford, then collided head-on with the Mazda in the southbound lane. The Dodge left the road to the left and overturned. The Ford and Mazda came to a rest in the road. Sellars transported by ambulance to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka with non-life-threatening injuries. Martin was transported by ambulance to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee with non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ Thomas Frogge, 63, of Martinton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to yield at a stop sign following a two-vehicle accident in Iroquois County on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 52 and County Road 2200 East. A preliminary investigation indicated that Frogge, driving a 1987 Dodge pickup truck, failed to stop at the stop sign on County Road 2200 East and struck a westbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Stephanie Brattin, 39, of Donovan. Brattin was transported to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee for treatment of injuries.

➜ David Strubhar, 47, of Yates City, was transported to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee for treatment of what police described as “major injuries” following a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday, Oct. 10, between Thawville and Onarga. The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 200 East. A preliminary investigation indicated that Strubhar, driving a truck tractor semi-trailer, was traveling northeast when his vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. Strubhar was entrapped in the truck and had to be extricated. The vehicle was hauling gasoline. The roadway was temporarily shut down due to a gasoline spill that resulted from the accident.

➜ Cornell Ward, 28, of Kankakee, was arrested for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver on Tuesday, Oct. 3, during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred around 4:51 p.m., after a state trooper noticed Ward’s southbound vehicle speeding near mile post 294 at Ashkum. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 224 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Ward was also issued

citations for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license.