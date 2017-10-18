Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Civil law violation
• Aaron K. Tuttle, 21, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dean R. Melchi, 32, of Gibson City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Aaron D. Derment, 41, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Xianofei Zhang, 28, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Alexandria Bristle, 29, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Melissa L. McDonald, 33, of Gilman, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Oliver C. Dewgard, 54, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mary Lynn Mynaugh, 57, of Indian Head Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Bryce Colby Ozice Walton, 20, of Cedar Creek, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ryan C. Kern, 30, of Savoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan C. Vance, 35, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Sibley, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Stormie L. Anderson, 26, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Elizabeth R. Rice, 26, of Evanston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Chien W. Huang, 23, of Urbana, for
driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven W. Capps, 58, of Urbana, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Dillon J. Glascock, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aaron K. Tuttle, 21, of Piper City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, no registration light, failure to display plate attachment and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Autumn M. Flessner, 18, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Yvonne Pall, 49, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aungel Tillman, 20, of Chicago, for operating an uninsured vehicle, a child restraint violation and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Maschel Dewayne Taylor, 55, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Kahlea J. McAnn, 21, of Lansing, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Northlake,
for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Renata Wardach, 45, of Chicago, for
driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Maria C. Castaneda, 18, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Yatin A. Anand, 35, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Hannah M. Dayhoff, 21, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mitzhel D. Swanson, 21, of Loda, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year.
• Zane R. Obenland, 25, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Tatiana D. Atcher, 23, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Magers A. Shields, 23, of Kankakee, for no valid registration.
• Agustin J. Acosta Rodriguez, 40, of Penitas, Texas, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel Scott Melchi, 28, of Graceville, Fla., for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper use of a turn signal.
• Kenton J. Edelman, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Deisy Contreras-Barrera, no age listed, of Cicero, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven M. Daley, no age listed, of Oak Forest, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Niko Mauricio, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Craig Hunt of Rantoul vs. Julie Fancher of Melvin.
Family (Child support)
• Heather Taylor and the Illinois Department of Healthcare
& Family Services vs. James Whitaker III.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.