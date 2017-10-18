Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Civil law violation

• Aaron K. Tuttle, 21, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dean R. Melchi, 32, of Gibson City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Aaron D. Derment, 41, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Xianofei Zhang, 28, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Alexandria Bristle, 29, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa L. McDonald, 33, of Gilman, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Oliver C. Dewgard, 54, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mary Lynn Mynaugh, 57, of Indian Head Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Bryce Colby Ozice Walton, 20, of Cedar Creek, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ryan C. Kern, 30, of Savoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathan C. Vance, 35, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Sibley, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Stormie L. Anderson, 26, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Elizabeth R. Rice, 26, of Evanston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Chien W. Huang, 23, of Urbana, for

driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven W. Capps, 58, of Urbana, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dillon J. Glascock, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron K. Tuttle, 21, of Piper City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, no registration light, failure to display plate attachment and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Autumn M. Flessner, 18, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Yvonne Pall, 49, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aungel Tillman, 20, of Chicago, for operating an uninsured vehicle, a child restraint violation and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Maschel Dewayne Taylor, 55, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Kahlea J. McAnn, 21, of Lansing, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Northlake,

for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Renata Wardach, 45, of Chicago, for

driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Maria C. Castaneda, 18, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Yatin A. Anand, 35, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hannah M. Dayhoff, 21, of Bourbonnais, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mitzhel D. Swanson, 21, of Loda, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year.

• Zane R. Obenland, 25, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Tatiana D. Atcher, 23, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Magers A. Shields, 23, of Kankakee, for no valid registration.

• Agustin J. Acosta Rodriguez, 40, of Penitas, Texas, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel Scott Melchi, 28, of Graceville, Fla., for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper use of a turn signal.

• Kenton J. Edelman, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Deisy Contreras-Barrera, no age listed, of Cicero, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven M. Daley, no age listed, of Oak Forest, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Niko Mauricio, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Craig Hunt of Rantoul vs. Julie Fancher of Melvin.



Family (Child support)

• Heather Taylor and the Illinois Department of Healthcare

& Family Services vs. James Whitaker III.