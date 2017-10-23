Former grain elevator office building in Clarence to remain without water -- for now

CLARENCE — At least for now, Button Township officials will not be required to turn back on the water service to a former grain elevator office in Clarence that is being remodeled for use as a grocery store.

Earlier this month, Michael Hari and Joseph Allen Morris brought suit in Ford County Circuit Court against the township and seven township officials, claiming they maliciously turned off the water to the building. The lawsuit said the township’s actions had prevented the opening of a grocery store in the north end of the building, because the health department requires water service for handwashing.

The suit requested that a judge order the township to turn back on the water, not to interfere with the water again and award the two plaintiffs compensatory and punitive damages. In addition, the two plaintiffs sought a temporary restraining order, asking for the water to be turned on immediately.

Judge Matt Fitton denied granting the restraining order during an Oct. 13 hearing but did not rule on the lawsuit itself.

According to the lawsuit, Hari has been leasing the building, formerly known as the Ludlow Cooperative elevator office building, since December 2016, and Morris has been living there since August 2017 as part of his duties as the property’s “night watchman” and custodian.

Some 30 years ago, the elevator property was the site of Carson Grain Co. At that time, a verbal agreement was entered into between Carson Grain and Button Township for a well to be drilled on Button Township’s property next to the elevator property, with the water to be shared between the two, the lawsuit said.

When the elevator property was sold to Ludlow Co-op decades ago, the agreement survived the sale, the suit added.

When Morris moved in to the elevator office building in August 2017 following the elevator’s demolition, its water service was turned back on by Button Township Highway Supervisor Ron Hilligoss. However, a month later — one day after a Button Township board meeting — the water was shut off without notice, the lawsuit alleged.

After complaints were made to Hilligoss by Hari and Morris, Hilligoss told Hari that the township board had taken a vote to shut off the water on Sept. 12. On Oct. 10, the matter was discussed by the board again, but no decision was made on whether to turn back on the water.

