Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Demetrias M. Unger, 24, of Evergreen Park, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Willis A. Nazarus, 49, of Houston, Texas, for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence (no valid driver’s license).

• Dillon S. Hewkin, 25, of Piper City, for manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis.

• Troy H. Jones, 50, of Paxton, for possessing a bomb/bombshell/grenade.

• Lucas A. Hollen, 38, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.



Misdemeanors

• David F. Silkes, 54, of Paxton, for a violation of bail bond.

• Cassie Maynard, 20, of Gibson City, for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Ryan M. Thorson, 21, of Gibson City, for criminal trespass to state land.

• Joshua H. Smith, 18, of Sibley, for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Damien M. Wilson, 18, of Paxton, for theft of labor/services/property.

• Laura L. Poplett, 38, of Roberts, for domestic battery and aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon/rifle.



Civil law violation

• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dustin Fleischauer, 23, of Herscher, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Adam L. Durham, 23, of Gibson City, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dylan M. Schaack, 21, of Montgomery, for possession of 10 or fewer grams

of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kristina R. Averkamp, 18, of Oswego, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Jordan S. Shoemaker, 24, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler Keith Shadix, 22, of Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Barbara Stork, 48, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• James Thompson, 80, of Fisher, no offense listed.

• John S. Kensel, 21, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Sara J. Roy, 36, of Paxton, for improper merging into traffic.

• Derek D. Hay, 21, of Piper City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Billy James Carl, 31, of Cissna Park, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ann S. Nogle, 57, of Savoy, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric S. Michael, 22, of Naperville, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• David G. Kirkpatrick, 20, of Reddick, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathan B. Vissering, 18, of Brook, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for unlawful parking with expired registration.

• Dustin Fleischauer, 23, of Herscher, for improper use of a turn signal.

• Warren L. Birkey, 74, of Gibson City, for failure to obey a stop sign.

• Sandra L. Overman, 49, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• James E. Stocking, 28, of Indianapolis, Ind., for

driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Thomasboro, for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for expired registration.

• A 17-year-old male from Saunemin, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Dylan M. Schaack, 21, of Montgomery, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Alec J. Shoemaker, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jose R. Gomez, 36, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Lashae R. Dunn, no age listed, of Sparta, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Jane A. Mehlan, 57, of Paxton, for allowing a dog to run at large.



Small claims

• Capital One Bank vs. Paul M. Horridge of Gibson City.

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Diane Anderson of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Aaron T. Hobbs.

• Commerce Bank vs. Jill E. Klein and Stephen R. Klein.

• Citibank vs. Jeremy S. Green.

• Citibank vs. Sandra L. Overman.

• Citibank vs. Janet L. Livengood.

• Barclays Bank of Deleware vs. Elizabeth Phillips.

• Kenneth A. McCready vs. L.N.U. Leah and Midstate Collection Solutions Inc.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jarrod W. Painter.



Divorces

• Julie Ann Smith vs. Amanda Jane Smith.

• Tawnya Lindsay vs. William Lindsay.



Orders of protection

• Lisa White vs. Ryan Sullivan.