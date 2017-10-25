Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Demetrias M. Unger, 24, of Evergreen Park, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Willis A. Nazarus, 49, of Houston, Texas, for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence (no valid driver’s license).
• Dillon S. Hewkin, 25, of Piper City, for manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis.
• Troy H. Jones, 50, of Paxton, for possessing a bomb/bombshell/grenade.
• Lucas A. Hollen, 38, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.
Misdemeanors
• David F. Silkes, 54, of Paxton, for a violation of bail bond.
• Cassie Maynard, 20, of Gibson City, for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Ryan M. Thorson, 21, of Gibson City, for criminal trespass to state land.
• Joshua H. Smith, 18, of Sibley, for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Damien M. Wilson, 18, of Paxton, for theft of labor/services/property.
• Laura L. Poplett, 38, of Roberts, for domestic battery and aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon/rifle.
Civil law violation
• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Fleischauer, 23, of Herscher, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Adam L. Durham, 23, of Gibson City, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dylan M. Schaack, 21, of Montgomery, for possession of 10 or fewer grams
of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kristina R. Averkamp, 18, of Oswego, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Jordan S. Shoemaker, 24, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler Keith Shadix, 22, of Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Barbara Stork, 48, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• James Thompson, 80, of Fisher, no offense listed.
• John S. Kensel, 21, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Sara J. Roy, 36, of Paxton, for improper merging into traffic.
• Derek D. Hay, 21, of Piper City, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Billy James Carl, 31, of Cissna Park, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Ann S. Nogle, 57, of Savoy, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric S. Michael, 22, of Naperville, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• David G. Kirkpatrick, 20, of Reddick, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathan B. Vissering, 18, of Brook, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Warren L. Parbs, 42, of Gilman, for unlawful parking with expired registration.
• Dustin Fleischauer, 23, of Herscher, for improper use of a turn signal.
• Warren L. Birkey, 74, of Gibson City, for failure to obey a stop sign.
• Sandra L. Overman, 49, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• James E. Stocking, 28, of Indianapolis, Ind., for
driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Thomasboro, for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for expired registration.
• A 17-year-old male from Saunemin, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Dylan M. Schaack, 21, of Montgomery, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Alec J. Shoemaker, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jose R. Gomez, 36, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Lashae R. Dunn, no age listed, of Sparta, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Jane A. Mehlan, 57, of Paxton, for allowing a dog to run at large.
Small claims
• Capital One Bank vs. Paul M. Horridge of Gibson City.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Diane Anderson of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Aaron T. Hobbs.
• Commerce Bank vs. Jill E. Klein and Stephen R. Klein.
• Citibank vs. Jeremy S. Green.
• Citibank vs. Sandra L. Overman.
• Citibank vs. Janet L. Livengood.
• Barclays Bank of Deleware vs. Elizabeth Phillips.
• Kenneth A. McCready vs. L.N.U. Leah and Midstate Collection Solutions Inc.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jarrod W. Painter.
Divorces
• Julie Ann Smith vs. Amanda Jane Smith.
• Tawnya Lindsay vs. William Lindsay.
Orders of protection
• Lisa White vs. Ryan Sullivan.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.