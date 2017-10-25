PAXTON POLICE

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jeffery M. Bodine, 38, of Paxton, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 22, for battery and solicitation of a sexual act. The alleged crimes occurred around 1:10 a.m. at 105 E. State St., Apt. 5. The alleged victim was an 18-year-old female from Paxton.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Drive in front of the Subway restaurant. The accident occurred when James D. Janssen, 52, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking spot in a 1994 Chevrolet C1500 and struck a 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was parked on the opposite side of the roadway. The Hyundai is owned by Jena C. Lee of Paxton.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Oct. 15-21:

➜ On Oct. 20, Jose Gomez of Onarga was arrested during a traffic stop in Piper City. Gomez was charged with driving under revocation, obstructing a police officer and operating an uninsured vehicle.

➜ On Oct. 20, during a traffic stop at Illinois 115 and County Road 900 North, the driver and passenger of the pulled-over vehicle were both given civil citations for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis.

➜ On Oct. 19, James Brust of rural Piper City was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint after a sheriff’s deputy found a female who was bleeding walking in rural Piper City.

➜ On Oct. 19, Tobey Cummings of Herscher was arrested during a traffic stop in Piper City for possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis.

➜ On Oct. 19, a battery complaint was taken in Piper City.

➜ On Oct. 19, a commercial burglary alarm was received in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Oct. 18, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a stranded motorist in rural Piper City.

➜ On Oct. 17, a Melvin resident reported being the victim of identity theft.

➜ On Oct. 16, a suspicious vehicle was reported in Roberts.

➜ On Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Ford County probation officers with a subject attempting to falsify a drug screening urine test.

➜ On Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with a suicidal female at a Bayles Lake address.

➜ On Oct. 16, an unfounded report was received of shots being fired in Piper City.

➜ On Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with an arrest in Gibson City.

➜ On Oct. 15, a sheriff’s deputy assisted an Illinois State Police trooper with a disturbance at the northbound rest stop on Interstate 57.

➜ On Oct. 15, loud music was reported in Piper City.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled three civil matters and issued 16 traffic citations.



GIBSON CITY POLICE

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Christine L. Thompson, 45, of 615 E. 5th St., Gibson City, for possession of a controlled substance, burglary and theft (less than $500) on Friday, Oct. 20.

➜ Anton D. Mann, 18, of Decatur, for soliciting without a permit on Friday, Oct. 20.

➜ A juvenile, for expired registration on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

➜ A juvenile, for improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding, a curfew violation, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

➜ Tyler K. Shadix, 22, of 119 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Monday, Oct. 16.

➜ Adam L. Durham, 23, of 703 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, Oct. 15.

➜ James L. Stocking, 32, of Indianapolis, Ind., for speeding on Sunday, Oct. 15.

➜ David R. Studholme, 21, of 417 S. State St., Gibson City, for a probation violation on Sunday, Oct. 15.

➜ Sandra L. Overman, 49, of 1112 N. Church St., Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt on Saturday, Oct. 14.

➜ Taylar N. King, 19, of rural Fisher, for an in-state warrant on Friday, Oct. 13.

➜ Tatiana D. Archer, 23, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 12.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Derek W. Riley, 29, of Morocco, Ind., was arrested Monday, Oct. 23, on a Ford County warrant.

➜ Heather M. Osborne, 32, of Milford, was arrested Monday, Oct. 23, on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal trespass to land.

➜ Jaime N. Vinson, 40, of Boswell, Ind., was transported from the Hoopeston Police Department to the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Oct. 23. Vinson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ Cody J. Hartlep, 22, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 22. Hartlep was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of fewer than 5,000 grams of cannabis, delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and delivery of 2.5-10 grams of cannabis. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, agents for the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), with assistance from Watseka police, executed a search warrant at Hartlep’s home at 558 N. Fifth St. in Watseka. During a search of the residence, agents found about 11.7 pounds of high-grade cannabis, along with drug paraphernalia and cash. Hartlep was not present at the residence at the time.

➜ Cecilia A. Harris, 33, of Belvider, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 22. Harris was wanted on an Effingham County warrant for a traffic offense.

➜ Mary Jo Calvillo, 43, of Kentland, Ind., was arrested on a Newton County (Ind.) warrant for possession of narcotics equipment on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in Ford and Iroquois counties:

➜ Janifa N. Neiman, 28, of Crescent City, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Crescent City. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper patroling the area saw Neiman driving without wearing a seat belt. During the traffic stop, Neiman showed signs of impairment. Neiman was also ticketed for no valid license and failure to wear a seat belt.