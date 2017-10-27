Litigation 'highly probable' if no resolution to ex-police chief's grievance

PAXTON — Bob Bane’s attorney said Friday that he continues to negotiate a settlement with the city over Bane’s firing as Paxton police chief, and if none can be reached, litigation is “highly probable.”

Urbana attorney Ron Langacker said he and Bane presented their “position” to aldermen in a one-hour closed session of the city council on Oct. 17. After debating in closed session for an hour on Thursday, the council voted 7-0, with Alderman Linda Glad absent, to approve a four-sentence statement saying that Mayor Bill Ingold’s Aug. 29 termination of Bane’s employment “shall stand and is otherwise reaffirmed.”

Despite the council unanimously backing the mayor, Langacker said he still hopes a resolution can be arranged to avoid the matter ending up in court. Langacker said he continues to negotiate a settlement with City Attorney Marc Miller and other lawyers appointed by the city, adding that discussions, so far, have been “very reasonable.”

“The feeling I get from their attorneys is that they’re certainly open for discussion at this point,” Langacker said. “We’ve notified them that we have some concerns about the manner in which (Bane) was terminated, both substantive and procedural, and we’ve given them a proposal for a possible resolution, and we’re waiting for a response.

“We expect to get a response to our proposal, and then we’ll take it from there. But if it’s something that can’t get resolved, litigation is very likely.”

Both Ingold and Miller – along with Alderman Mike Wilson, who served as mayor pro-tem in Ingold’s absence during Thursday’s adjourned meeting — declined to comment on Bane’s grievance, including whether they were open to discussing a settlement.

“I need to meet with (the) council and attorney to discuss this,” Ingold said in an email Friday.

Langacker would not say what he and Bane are requesting from the city. Under employment law, they could seek such remedies as the recovery of lost wages or even the rescinding of his employment’s termination.

Ingold fired Bane 11 days after sending him a memo warning him that “reasonable discipline” would be imposed if Bane failed to provide city officials with copies of employee evaluations within a week. In the memo —obtained last month by the Ford County Record through a Freedom of Information Act request — Ingold said it was his understanding that Bane had not completed any evaluations of his officers despite being asked repeatedly to do so by Alderman Bill Wylie over a nearly four-month period.

Ingold has not publicly addressed his reasons for firing Bane but did say “it was clear a change in leadership was needed.”

Bane had been the city’s police chief since 2006 after working a year as the police department’s captain and 18 years as a youth officer/patrolman in Paxton.

Bane has declined to comment on his firing.

According to Langacker, Bane is “pretty frustrated.”

“This is somebody who served the city of Paxton as police chief for 11 years and was an employee of the city for approximately 30,” Langacker said. “I mean, obviously, it’s not something that’s ever easy for a person. But, again, that’s why we’re trying to get involved in this process and we’re trying to get some sort of a resolution here.”