PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ The theft of various prescription drugs was reported at 520 W. Center St. on Monday, Oct. 30.

➜ Nickolas D. Heisler, 22, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant and issued civil citations for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, Oct. 29. The arrest occurred at 10:26 p.m. at 405 N. Taft St., after Paxton police received information that Heisler was staying at that address. After finding Heisler there, police found in his possession fewer than 10 grams of cannabis and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

➜ Ryan A. Sullivan, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and was ticketed for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Franklin Street. The vehicle he was driving — a blue and tan 1994 Chevrolet Silverado — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Justin E. Johnson, 37, of Danforth, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:46 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, near the intersection of Taft and Franklin streets. The vehicle he was driving — a 2012 Chevrolet Impala — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Brittany N. Brinegar, 32, of Paxton, was arrested on two Ford County warrants — both for failure to appear in court — at 10:09 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at 800 S. High St., Apt. 9.

➜ The theft of a black Samsung tablet valued at $150 was reported at 800 S. High St., Apt. 9, at 10:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

➜ Brandon M. Dorche, 35, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing on Friday, Oct. 27, after his vehicle struck a parked car in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when Dorche backed his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado out of a parking space in the 100 block of East Pells Street and struck an unoccupied, parked 1995 Lincoln Towncar owned by Royce Baier of Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Sean M. Joslin, 31, of Gibson City, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 3:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the 100 block of North American Street. The traffic stop was made after Paxton police received information that Joslin was driving without a valid driver’s license. A search of Joslin’s vehicle revealed items of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle he was driving — a silver 2007 Chevrolet Equinox — was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36.

➜ Gary L. Frump, 74, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and obstructed registration during a traffic stop at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the 300 block of South Market Street. The traffic stop was made for obstructed registration, and a check of Frump’s driver’s license status showed that his license was revoked due to multiple driving under the influence convictions. The vehicle he was driving — a dark-green 1999 Dodge Dakota — was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36.