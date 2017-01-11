Man gets 24 years for throwing tomahawk at cop

MILFORD — A rural Milford man has been ordered to spend 24 years behind bars after being convicted of throwing a tomahawk at an Iroquois County sheriff’s deputy.
Iroquois County Circuit Judge James Kinzer on Oct. 31 sentenced 30-year-old Kevin Funk. He’ll have to serve 85-percent of the 24-year sentence.
A jury in September found Funk guilty on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in August 2016 that sheriff’s deputies came to Funk’s home to arrest him on a sexual assault charge. Funk threw a tomahawk at a deputy’s head, and the officer was able to block it with his arm. The deputy was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
