Rankin hires Roy Beard as village's police officer

RANKIN — Rankin trustees acted on hiring a village police officer at their November board meeting.

Trustees voted unanimously last Thursday to hire Roy Beard and send him to the full-time police training academy at his own expense.

Last April, the board had voted to hire both Beard and Marvin Dobkins as part-time officers, but Dobkins then resigned in September before starting the job and Beard was unable to start working in Rankin as he had not yet passed his required exam.

Beard said the reason he did not pass his exam was due to a lack of hours of the required hands-on training.

Beard, who already works as a police officer in Ludlow, was originally hired in Rankin last April at a rate of $14 per hour for a maximum of 18 hours per week. However, trustees agreed during last Thursday’s meeting that they would consider possibly amending his pay and hours once he completes his training.

Beard attended the Rankin village board meeting in October and said he would attend the full-time police training academy in Champaign starting in January. Beard said he needed a sponsor — or basically a job promise — to attend the 14-week, 40-hour-per-week training academy.

At the time, board members postponed a decision on sending Beard to the academy until November. At last Thursday’s meeting, trustees decided to go ahead and hire him and send him to the academy at his own expense, allowing him to start working in Rankin by next spring.

Rankin has been without a police officer of its own since August 2015, when Stewart Stafford left for a full-time job with Paxton police.



Other business

In other business at last week’s meeting:

➜ Resident Gary Polchow asked the board what it could do to help protect citizens from crime as there had been several thefts recently, including the theft of his riding lawn mower from his front yard. Polchow said he was particularly concerned with the amount of out-of-towners coming into Rankin.

➜ Polchow gave the board 97 pages of documents concerning what he referred to as the “railroad property,” where he wants to put a “nature walk” and other things. The property’s ownership is being questioned.

➜ Resident Linda Wright asked the board about the removal of an Elm tree on village property by her house. She said that a big branch had fallen and she feared for the safety of children. Every time the wind blows branches fall from the tree, she said. Village Board President Aaron Warren agreed that the problem does need to be addressed. Trustees agreed to allow Warren to get a cost estimate and take care of the problem if the cost is affordable.

➜ Trustees agreed to secure properties that were bought by the village through a recent delinquent tax sale and move forward with whatever needed to be done in the spring.

➜ A new water system control panel is up and running, the board learned. There were a few startup issues that had to be worked out, but the system seems to be running well now. The panel controls the village’s two wells and makes it much easier to control water usage and freeze-ups in the system.

➜ Trustees and Warren said they were looking into the purchase of a three-phase generator on wheels.

