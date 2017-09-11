PAXTON — On his final day working for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Howard Curry greeted visitors at a reception held in his honor Tuesday afternoon.

Curry, 59, was employed by the sheriff’s office for 18 1/2 years, after previously working for 18 months as a patrolman in Gibson City and nine years as a patrolman in Fisher. His career in law enforcement started in 1979 in Plainview, Texas, where he achieved the rank of corporal.

For the past 25 years, Curry has lived in Gibson City with his wife of 37 years, Pamela. They have two adult children — Lyndsey and Evan.

Attending Tuesday’s retirement reception were county officials, friends and family, officers from Gibson City, Paxton and the sheriff’s office, as well as a representative of the Fraternal Order of Police Illini Lodge 17, among other visitors.

Curry said he thoroughly enjoyed his job at the sheriff’s office.

“(Sheriff) Mark (Doran) has been the best boss I’ve ever had,” Curry said. “He left me alone and let me run my shift, so I’m thankful to him and Ford County.”