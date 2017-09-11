Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Traffic tickets

• Helen M. Torres, 25, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jacob A.M. Parish, 18, of Mahomet, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Manuel D. Lopez, 26, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured

vehicle and driving with no valid license or permit.

• Randy E. Stilley, 39, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• George N. Jacobs, 47, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Caleb S. Drollinger, 25, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Shawn G. Wragg, 42, of Watseka, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Wayne Thomas Williams Jr., no age listed, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kari N. Starks, 34, of Sibley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.

• Shawna L. Collins, 39, of Forrest, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah Jo Yates, 29, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Miles J. Golden, no age listed, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 24, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Samantha Foster, 22, of Danville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, improper use of registration/title and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Steve C. Kelly, 45, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Victor Petrovsky, no age listed, of Buffalo Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of Gibson City, no offense listed.



Small claims

• Albert Warner of Rantoul vs. Tyler Zanardelli of Paxton.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Daniel Walls.



Family (Child support)

• State of Tennessee and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Ryan Maness.

• Hillary Puls and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Darrell Bishop.

• Alisha Davis and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Matthew Williams.

• Amanda S. Decker and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Jacob J. Hoffman.