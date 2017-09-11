PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police responded to a report of criminal damage to property at 2:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave. A fan in a heating unit on the north side of the building was found damaged, and it appeared that a tool was used to strike the east end of the building, as well. Also, it appeared that possibly a car had struck the south end of the building.

➜ Ellis L. Holden, 57, who listed an address in the 200 block of South Market Street in Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery after police responded to an alleged domestic battery at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at his residence. After posting bond to be released from the Ford County Jail, Holden was again arrested, this time for a violation of bail bond in relation to the domestic battery case.

➜ Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 24, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Bogardus Street in Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 1:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Pells and Taft streets. The 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Samantha Foster, 22, of Danville, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license, possession of drug equipment, improper use of registration and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 5:03 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. The 2003 Kia Spectra she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A burglary to a vehicle was reported to police at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the 600 block of East Center Street. Reported stolen from the vehicle were a pair of sunglasses, a backpack, breath mints and a change bag with an unknown amount of currency.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Miles J. Golden, 20, of 637 N. State St., Apt. D, Gibson City, for disorderly conduct and dumping, depositing or littering on Saturday, Nov. 4.

➜ David G. Price, 26, of 100 E. 1st St., Melvin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday, Nov. 4.

➜ Sarah J. Yates, 29, of 100 E. 1st St., Melvin, for driving with a suspended driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in public on Saturday, Nov. 4.

➜ Kevin W. Kuckuk, 24, of Longmont, Colo., for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, improper traffic lane usage, no lights when required and no valid registration on Friday, Nov. 3.

➜ Patricia S. Austin, 35, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, Nov. 3.

➜ Karleigh A. Freehill, 22, of Rantoul, for an in-state warrant on Friday, Nov. 3.

➜ Randy E. Stilley, 39, of 201 W. 1st St., Apt. 124, Gibson City, for speeding on Wednesday, Nov. 1.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Oct. 29 through Nov. 4:

➜ On Nov. 4, Shawna Collins of Forrest was arrested during a traffic stop for speeding at 250 N. Illinois 47. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was also issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 82 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. Her vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing on the matter.

➜ On Nov. 3, Kari Starks of Sibley was arrested during a traffic stop at Illinois 165 and Illinois 47 in Sibley. She was charged with driving with a suspended license, disobeying a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance. Her vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing on the matter.

➜ On Nov. 2, during a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and County Road 1550 East, the driver of the pulled-over vehicle was issued civil citations for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.

➜ On Nov. 2, Gloria Novak of Cullom was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 at County Road 1550 East.

➜ On Nov. 2, a sheriff’s deputy responded to an unfounded commercial fire alarm in Roberts.

➜ On Nov. 1, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with a commercial burglary alarm.

➜ On Oct. 30, a commercial burglary alarm was received in Melvin.

➜ On Oct. 29, James Sikorski of Hutsonville struck a whitetail deer with his vehicle at 600 N. Illinois 47.

➜ On Oct. 29, a report was taken of multiple items left on headstones in the Brenton Township Cemetery in rural Piper City. No headstones were damaged in the incident. The responding sheriff’s deputy cleaned up the cemetery.

➜ On Oct. 29, criminal damage to property was reported in Sibley.

➜ On Oct. 29, kids were reportedly driving go-carts on the street in the Rasmussen Addition of Gibson City.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled six civil matters and issued 14 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Leon W. Turner, 32, of Sheldon, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of narcotics instruments and on a Lauderdale County (Miss.) warrant for burglary on Saturday, Nov. 4.

➜ Nicole L. Turner, 31, of Watseka, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, Nov. 2.

➜ Michael L. Chism, 41, of rural Pembroke, was arrested for armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and theft on Wednesday, Nov. 1, following an investigation of a bank robbery at the Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Beaverville. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in the robbery, which occurred around 9:40 a.m. Nov. 1. Chism was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody without incident at his home. The arrest was made by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, St. Anne Police Department and Illinois Conservation Police.

➜ Stephen E. Eib, 58, of Donovan, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Nov. 1.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident in rural Milford on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The accident occurred when Dylan A. Payne, 18, of Milford, was driving south on County Road 2000 East, near County Road 1150 North, and his vehicle began to hydroplane, causing him to lose control. Payne’s vehicle entered a ditch on the west side of the road and overturned multiple times.