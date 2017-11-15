Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Civil law violation

• Shawn G. Wragg, 42, of Watseka, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Samantha Foster, 22, of Danville, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David G. Price, 26, of Melvin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darrin Hayes, 22, of Kankakee, no offense listed.



Traffic tickets

• Steve C. Kelly, 45, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Victor Petrovsky, 50, of Buffalo Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of Gibson City, no offense listed.

• Darrin L. Hayes, 22, of Kankakee, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Amy Martin.



Orders of protection

• Melissa McClatchey vs. Ellis Lamar Holden.

• Shelby Nicole Shields vs. James Dale Watterson Jr.

• Joan Graham vs. Jaclyn Redmon.

• Betty Jones vs. Troy Jones.