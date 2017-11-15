GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Breanna M. Lowe, 18, of 127 S. Center St., Melvin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 11.

➜ Walton E. Sparks, 87, of 319 N. Wood St., Gibson City, for permitting a dog to run at large on Saturday, Nov. 11.

➜ Michelle E. Campbell, 30, of 304 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for an inoperable vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

➜ Darrin L. Hayes, 22, of Kankakee, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and driving 30-40 mph above the speed limit on Monday, Nov. 6.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jose A. Diaz Jr., 23, of Onarga, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for a violation of an order of protection on Monday, Nov. 13.

➜ Peirce E. Langewisch, 19, of Champaign, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Nov. 11. Langewisch was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a probation violation.

➜ Andrew Wade Stover, 23, of Loda, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft on Friday, Nov. 10.

➜ Michael Laver Bailey, 37, of Danville, was transported from the Vermilion County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Nov. 10. Bailey was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for child endangerment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident in rural Woodland on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The accident occurred when Alfred Lombard, 72, of Woodland, was driving east on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 1950 East, and was unable to avoid striking a deer that had entered the roadway. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident in rural Sheldon on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The accident occurred when Gabreyelle S. McWilliams, 18, of Kentland, Ind., was driving east on County Road 1850 North and failed to reduce her speed at the intersection with County Road 2780 East, striking a ditch embankment.

➜ Sherman Marques, 55, of Ashkum, was arrested for domestic battery on Wednesday, Nov. 8, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic altercation at a residence in rural Ashkum.

➜ Robert T. Smith, 40, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for production of cannabis on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

➜ Natalie D. Venable, 41, of Camden, Mo., was transported from the Champaign County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Venable was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a battery charge.

➜ Katharine M. Grayson, 33, of Loda, was transported from the Champaign County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Grayson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a writ of body attachment.

➜ John M. Meyer, 55, of Clifton, was arrested by Clifton police for battery on Tuesday, Nov. 7, after police responded to an altercation in the 400 block of South Main Street in Clifton.



ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Pedro Felix Vazquez-Salas, 40, and Jose Luis Rayon-Garcia, 51, both of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, were arrested for possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to deliver during a traffic stop at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Kankakee County. The traffic stop was made after a state trooper saw a truck-tractor semi-trailer commit a lane violation as the vehicle turned south on U.S. 45 from Interstate 57. A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of 13.9 kilograms of heroin.