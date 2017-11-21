Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Jeffrey Bodine, 38, of Paxton, no offense listed.
• Bonnie A. Swofford, 37, of Neoga, no offense listed.
• Sean M. Joslin, 31, of Gibson City, no offense listed.
Misdemeanors
• Eric A. Wessel, 34, of Cabery, no offense listed.
Small claims
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Delinda Russell.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Bash Roofing Co. vs. Kadri Chiero of Midlothian, R. Rocco Chiero, Patty
Longest of Paxton and James Longest of Paxton.
Divorces
• Debra Dion Young vs. Spencer Wade Young.
Law
• Donna McLaughlin vs. Paxton Healthcare and Rehab LLC.
