Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Jeffrey Bodine, 38, of Paxton, no offense listed.

• Bonnie A. Swofford, 37, of Neoga, no offense listed.

• Sean M. Joslin, 31, of Gibson City, no offense listed.



Misdemeanors

• Eric A. Wessel, 34, of Cabery, no offense listed.



Small claims

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Delinda Russell.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Bash Roofing Co. vs. Kadri Chiero of Midlothian, R. Rocco Chiero, Patty

Longest of Paxton and James Longest of Paxton.

Divorces

• Debra Dion Young vs. Spencer Wade Young.



Law

• Donna McLaughlin vs. Paxton Healthcare and Rehab LLC.