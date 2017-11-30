Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Noah Ringel, 35, of Gibson City, for eight counts of possession/use of a weapon/firearm by a felon.

• Gary L. Frump, 74, of Hoopeston, no offense listed.

• Christine L. Thompson, 45, of Gibson City, for residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance and theft (less than $500).

• Daniel R. Starkey, 46, of Loda, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.



Misdemeanors

• Tobey Cummins, 22, of Herscher, for possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis.

• Benjamin D. Gentry, 21, of Roberts, for domestic battery and battery.

• Samantha Rexroat, 21, of Roberts, for domestic battery and battery.

• Sidney F. Thowe, 64, of Paxton, no offense listed.

DUI

• Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Gary Dale Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Allyson N. Boyd, 22, of Bloomington, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Adam J. Wilhelm, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Breanna M. Lowe, 18, of Melvin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of acannabis.

• Dennis L. Hagerty, 32, of Rankin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Adam Lee Schneman, 27, of Farmer City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shawn W. Boldeon, 39, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dylan Giddens, 19, of Gibson City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Jodi Y. Roy, 46, of Battle Ground, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Robert S. Bradshaw, 42, of Navarre, Fla., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew W. Borden, 41, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melinda T. Street, 30, of Coal City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hae Chun Song, 47, of Lisle, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sidney F. Thowe, 64, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Bryona Rene McMillian, 22, of Hoopeston, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• James A. Mulhbauer, 58, of Paris, Ill., for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Bradley Taylor Green, 19, of Saybrook, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Mackenzie David Seneca, 25, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• James B. Breedlove, 58, of Dewey, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ray A. Hewerdine, 48, of Ludlow, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Amanda E. Hays, 29, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ryan A. Dunn, 28, of Rantoul, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Joshua R. Battles, 37, of Rantoul, for improper display of registration plate/decal.

• Bradley A. Hitz, 36, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Breanna M. Lowe, 18, of Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Taylor L. Wells, 23, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Sharyl S. Rahn, 78, of Champaign, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Aaron D. Cooney, 25, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Bobby J. Dilday, 46, of Wilmington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for failure to properly secure a child under age 8 in an appropriate child restraint system while driving a truck tractor or recreational vehicle.

• Alexandra H. Kjellesvik, 20, of Morris, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Laurie S. Mattherssen, 54, of Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason A. Andrade, 34, of Onarga, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year.

• Michael W. Szuba, 26, of Minooka, for failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Krisshawn J. Lester, 25, of Richton Park, for driving 1-10 mph abve the speed limit.

• Sadie M. Flora, 21, of Englewood, Colo., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Mary E. Wilken, 64, of Milford, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.

• Cecil F. Zeck, 30, of Melvin, for improper display of plate attachment.

• A 17-year-old male from Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Janice Rivera-Cvevas, 23, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicole R. Savoie, no age listed, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Scott G. Bicknell, no age listed, of Lovington, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kathryn A. Ayers, no age listed, of Oswego, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Alberto A. Arevalo, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Theodora J. Sullivan, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Scott Konecke, no age listed, of St. Charles, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Adam Todd Sommer, no age listed, of Foosland, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Megan M. Ruzicka, no age listed, of Plainfield, for

driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Thomas Lee Climpson, 53, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Janie W. Barnard, no age listed, of Tuscola, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew W. Bennett, 36, of Bellflower, for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Randolph S. Wegrzyn, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Daniel T. Margosian, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer B. Freehill, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Micah O. Awe, no age listed, of Mansfield, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason D. Muzzey, no age listed, of Grandview, Mo., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Louise M. Krueger, no age listed, of Buckley, for operating wipers without headlights.

• Vidhi M. Pandya, 23, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam L. Schneman, 27, of Farmer City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michelle Leanne Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michael M. Jund, no age listed, of Yucca Valley, Calif., for improper display of registration plates.

• Bart E. Johnson, no age listed, of Danforth, for expired registration.

• Bradley R. Isernhagen, 25, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Chelsea M. Price, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chas F. Pankey, 46, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shakayla T. Lambert, no age listed, of Akron, Ohio, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle Leanne Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Louise M. Krueger, 52, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jessica L. Ford, 36, of Rankin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• George L. Meister, 54, of Homer, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron J. Wisniewski, no age listed, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica E. Marshino, no age listed, of Sheldon, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Shawn W. Bolden, no age listed, of Piper City, for improper use of a turn signal and no registration light.

• Umesh R. Parikh, 52, of Downers Grove, no offense listed.

• Lisa M. Johannsen, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William O. Carrigan, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alicia A. Brassard, no age listed, of Braceville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Diane R. Rhoades, no age listed, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Elvia G. Morales, no age listed, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Neppie E. Caldwell, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jordan D. Page, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonishs O. Clemons, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ryan R. Tharakan, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Luis L. Rodriguez, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary Dale Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for improper parking on a roadway.

• Allyson N. Boyd, 22, of Bloomington, for improper parking on a roadway and failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Ashley D. Duby, no age listed, of Bonfield, for expired registration.

• Nicolas Leon, 47, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Thames L. Seabrooke, 48, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ashley N. Arnette, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Maria D. Trivillo, 26, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Melissa M. Croft, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Javer N. Rodriguez, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dylan J. Clingenpeel, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Allison L. Mays, 36, of Gibson City, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Francisco Francisco, 31, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jay A. Patel, 31, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Evelia Munoz, no age listed, of Highland Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristi L. Escobar, no age listed, of Iverness, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dalton M. Barton, no age listed, of Lovington, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Bradly R. Cooper, no age listed, of Colfax, for improper parking on a roadway.

• David A. Carver, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Cortney E. Tolliver, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Delinda Russell.

• Kristen Whitaker of Paxton vs. James Whitaker III of Hoopeston.

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mike Morgan of Gibson City.



Arbitration

• Discover Bank vs. Charlene M. Mann of Roberts.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Village of Piper City vs. John F. Weller of Paxton and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services.

• State Farm Mutual Automobile vs. Kenny Douangmala of Rantoul, Elizabeth Eastman of St. Louis, Raymond Mattingly of Champaign, April Noraseng of Rantoul, Jaupone Noraseng of Rantoul and Deacon Peck of Paxton.

• City of Paxton vs. AB Investments of Danville, Ingersoll Financial Midwest Land of Maitland, Fla., Ingersoll Financial LLC of Maitland, Fla., Kaja Holdings 2 LLC of Columbia, S.C., RS Lending Inc. of San Francisco, Calif., and unknown owners and non-record.

• City of Paxton vs. Home Opportunity LLC of Frisco, Texas, JICTB Inc. (Janson Investment Co.) of Champaign and unknown owners and non-record.

• City of Paxton vs. Cach LLC of Springfield, First National Bank of Paxton, Ford County, Dennis Harper of Paxton, Ramona Kaye Harper of Paxton, John Houston of Paxton, Sara Houston of Paxton, JICTB Inc. (Janson Investment) of Champaign, JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC of Jacksonville, Fla., TD Bank USA of Wilmington, Del., and unknown owners and non-record.



Divorces

• Andrew Crumbaugh vs. Gina Cascarano.



Orders of protection

• Ashleigh Vaughn vs. Franklin Davis.

Law

• Chantavon Clay and Nathaniel Dyson vs. Timothy B. Higgins of Murray, Ky.