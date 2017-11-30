PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jessica L. Ford, 36, of Rankin, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration during a traffic stop at 4:34 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer ran the registration plate of the 2005 Buick LeSabre that Ford was driving and discovered it was suspended for an insurance violation. The car was seized under city ordinance.

➜ Ashley N. Arnette, 24, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway on Saturday, Nov. 25, after she struck a car with her minivan while backing out of her driveway. The accident occurred around 11:55 a.m. across the street from 438 S. Cherry St., when Arnette backed her 2010 Dodge Caravan into a parked, unoccupied 2016 Chevrolet Malibu owned by a Rantoul resident. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Louise M. Krueger, 52, of Buckley, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for driving without headlights when required during a traffic stop at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer saw Krueger driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis without headlights. The vehicle was seized under city ordinance.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Dylan C. Giddens, 19, of 421 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for obstructing justice and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

➜ Francisco Fransisco-Gaspar, 31, of Rantoul, for aggravated driving with a revoked driver's license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

➜ Dalton M. Barton, 18, of Lovington, for disobeying a stop sign on Sunday, Nov. 26.

➜ Gary D. Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper parking on a roadway on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

➜ Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for driving with a suspended driver's license on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

➜ Michelle L. Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for aggravated driving with a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Monday, Nov. 20.

➜ Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol, a probation violation and no rear registration lamp on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

➜ Ricky P. Ensign, 59, of 207 S. Cedar St., Gibson City, for traveling to meet a minor, solicitation to meet a child and indecent solicitation of a minor.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Donald E. Madison, 38, was arrested for possession of a narcotic instrument on Saturday, Nov. 25.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Elisa Rivera, 45, of Hoopeston, was ticketed for driving with no insurance and no valid driver’s license on Wednesday, Nov. 29, following a one-vehicle accident in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 10:48 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and County Road 400 North when Rivera lost control of her southbound 2006 Buick Lucerne on County Road 400 North, causing the vehicle to leave the road to the west. The vehicle then struck a ditch embankment and overturned. There were no injuries reported.

➜ Philip L. Hoaward, 45, of Gary, Ind., was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a violation of his log book on Wednesday, Nov. 29, following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 near Gilman in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 2:26 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 285 when Hoaward lost control of his 2015 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer, causing the semi to overturn on the roadway with the trailer portion coming to rest partially in the west roadside ditch. No injuries were reported. The southbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 285 were reduced to one lane for about 10 hours due to the accident.

➜ Jevontay A. Brady, 20, of Maywood, was arrested for possession of fraudulent credit/debit cards and ticketed for speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance during a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw Brady driving 96 mph in a 70-mph speed zone on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 293, near Ashkum. A search of the vehicle revealed 70 credit/debit cards and blank gift cards.

➜ Jasmine L. Caron, 21, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for driving on the wrong side of a four-lane roadway and disobeying a traffic-control device during a traffic stop at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper patroling the area saw Caron’s vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 291, near Ashkum. During the traffic stop, Caron showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.