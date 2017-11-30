Trio face weapons charges after gun fired out of car in Rantoul

URBANA — Two Loda men and one Rankin man were arrested on weapons charges following an incident Thanksgiving evening in rural Rantoul.

Austin Matthew Flessner, 19, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Jackson Street, and Tristan Blake Zoller, 20, who lives in the 100 block of North Elm Street, both in Loda, were each charged Monday with felony reckless discharge of a firearm.

Wyatt Henry Morris, 21, who listed an address in the 100 block of County Road 2700 E, Rankin, was charged Monday with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond for each of the three men was set at $15,000.

According to a police report, Morris was driving an SUV north near the intersection of County Roads 1700 E and 3200 N at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle pulled a U-turn and traveled back to Rantoul.

Flessner, the front-seat passenger, was seen putting a firearm out of the window and firing one shot into the air.

Rantoul police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle.

When the three men got out of the SUV, police found a spent shotgun shell at the feet of Zoller, who was the backseat passenger.

Officers also recovered a firearm containing live ammunition.

All three men are due back in court on Dec. 12 for appearance of counsel.