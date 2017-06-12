Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Misdemeanors

• Joshua R. Battles, 37, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.

• Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for three counts of unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.

• Miles J. Golden, 20, of Gibson City, for disorderly conduct.

• Nicholas C. Maxey, 40, of Roberts, for possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.



DUI

• Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Gary Dale Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Allyson N. Boyd, 22, of Bloomington, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Adam J. Wilhelm, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Michael A. Lucht, 38, of Milford, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Adam Lee Schneman, 27, of Farmer City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shawn W. Boldeon, 39, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dylan Giddens, 19, of Gibson City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Michael L. Martinez, 22, of Kempton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Vidhi M. Pandya, 23, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam L. Schneman, 27, of Farmer City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michelle Leanne Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michael M. Jund, 36, of Yucca Valley, Calif., for improper display of registration plates.

• Bart E. Johnson, 37, of Danforth, for expired registration.

• Bradley R. Isernhagen, 25, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Chelsea M. Price, 18, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chas F. Pankey, 46, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shakayla T. Lambert, 23, of Akron, Ohio, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michelle Leanne Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Louise M. Krueger, 52, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jessica L. Ford, 36, of Rankin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• George L. Meister, 54, of Homer, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron J. Wisniewski, 18, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica E. Marshino, 37, of Sheldon, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Shawn W. Bolden, 39, of Piper City, for improper use of a turn signal and no registration light.

• Umesh R. Parikh, 52, of Downers Grove, no offense listed.

• Lisa M. Johannsen, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William O. Carrigan, 57, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alicia A. Brassard, 39, of Braceville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Diane R. Rhoades, 45, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Elvia G. Morales, 46, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Neppie E. Caldwell, 95, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jordan D. Page, 21, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonishs O. Clemons, 23, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Luis L. Rodriguez, 19, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary Dale Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for improper parking on a roadway.

• Allyson N. Boyd, 22, of Bloomington, for improper parking on a roadway and failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Ashley D. Duby, 28, of Bonfield, for expired registration.

• Nicolas Leon, 47, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Thames L. Seabrooke, 48, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ashley N. Arnette, 22, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Maria D. Trivillo, 26, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Melissa M. Croft, 29, of Bloomington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Javer N. Rodriguez, 50, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dylan J. Clingenpeel, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Allison L. Mays, 36, of Gibson City, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Francisco Francisco, 31, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jay A. Patel, 31, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Evelia Munoz, 44, of Highland Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristi L. Escobar, 19, of Iverness, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dalton M. Barton, 18, of Lovington, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Bradly R. Cooper, 20, of Colfax, for improper parking on a roadway.

• David A. Carver, 59, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Cortney E. Tolliver, 27, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Abbey N. Buehler, no age listed, of Lindenhurst, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Robert L. Friederick, no age listed, of Oswego, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Julia M. Rodriquez, no age listed, of Sugar Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Courtney A. White, 38, of Chicago, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Morgan M. Woling, no age listed, of Farmer City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael A. Lucht, 38, of Milford, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Melanie D. Rosenbock, no age listed, of Hammond, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Guadalupe Trejo, no age listed, of Plainfield,

for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Whitney M. Freehill, no age listed, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• Julie A. Smith, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Latisha Estella Measaw, 45, of Foosland, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Victor Torres, 70, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Michael L. Martinez, 22, of Kempton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.



Small claims

• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Steven M. Salyards of Gibson City.

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dawn Hobbs of Gibson City.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Kayla Lancaster of Paxton.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Anthony M. Bilotto of Piper City.

Chancery/foreclosures

• JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. vs. Danielle N. Borders, Grant W. Borders, unknown occupants and unknown owners and non-record claim.



Divorces

• Thomas Williams vs. Rebecca Williams.

• Lori Ann Shaffer vs. Christopher C. Shaffer.



Orders of protection

• Kaleb Robidoux vs. Devin Bradford.

Law

• Chantavon Clay and Nathaniel Dyson vs. Timothy B. Higgins of Murray, Ky.

• Dorn Thorn vs. Heartland of Paxton IL LLC, Heartland of Paxton and Heartland Employment Services LLC.