Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Joshua R. Battles, 37, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.
• Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for three counts of unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.
• Miles J. Golden, 20, of Gibson City, for disorderly conduct.
• Nicholas C. Maxey, 40, of Roberts, for possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
DUI
• Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Gary Dale Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Allyson N. Boyd, 22, of Bloomington, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Adam J. Wilhelm, 28, of Saybrook, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Michael A. Lucht, 38, of Milford, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Adam Lee Schneman, 27, of Farmer City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn W. Boldeon, 39, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dylan Giddens, 19, of Gibson City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Michael L. Martinez, 22, of Kempton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Vidhi M. Pandya, 23, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Adam L. Schneman, 27, of Farmer City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Michelle Leanne Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Michael M. Jund, 36, of Yucca Valley, Calif., for improper display of registration plates.
• Bart E. Johnson, 37, of Danforth, for expired registration.
• Bradley R. Isernhagen, 25, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 16-year-old female from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Chelsea M. Price, 18, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Chas F. Pankey, 46, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shakayla T. Lambert, 23, of Akron, Ohio, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michelle Leanne Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Louise M. Krueger, 52, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jessica L. Ford, 36, of Rankin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• George L. Meister, 54, of Homer, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aaron J. Wisniewski, 18, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessica E. Marshino, 37, of Sheldon, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Shawn W. Bolden, 39, of Piper City, for improper use of a turn signal and no registration light.
• Umesh R. Parikh, 52, of Downers Grove, no offense listed.
• Lisa M. Johannsen, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• William O. Carrigan, 57, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Alicia A. Brassard, 39, of Braceville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Diane R. Rhoades, 45, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Elvia G. Morales, 46, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Neppie E. Caldwell, 95, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jordan D. Page, 21, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonishs O. Clemons, 23, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Luis L. Rodriguez, 19, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachary W. Holliday, 28, of Saybrook, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Gary Dale Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for improper parking on a roadway.
• Allyson N. Boyd, 22, of Bloomington, for improper parking on a roadway and failure to carry/display license/permit.
• Ashley D. Duby, 28, of Bonfield, for expired registration.
• Nicolas Leon, 47, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Thames L. Seabrooke, 48, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ashley N. Arnette, 22, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Maria D. Trivillo, 26, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Melissa M. Croft, 29, of Bloomington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Javer N. Rodriguez, 50, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dylan J. Clingenpeel, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Allison L. Mays, 36, of Gibson City, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Francisco Francisco, 31, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jay A. Patel, 31, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Evelia Munoz, 44, of Highland Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kristi L. Escobar, 19, of Iverness, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dalton M. Barton, 18, of Lovington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Bradly R. Cooper, 20, of Colfax, for improper parking on a roadway.
• David A. Carver, 59, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Cortney E. Tolliver, 27, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Abbey N. Buehler, no age listed, of Lindenhurst, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert L. Friederick, no age listed, of Oswego, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Julia M. Rodriquez, no age listed, of Sugar Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Courtney A. White, 38, of Chicago, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Morgan M. Woling, no age listed, of Farmer City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Lucht, 38, of Milford, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Melanie D. Rosenbock, no age listed, of Hammond, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Guadalupe Trejo, no age listed, of Plainfield,
for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Whitney M. Freehill, no age listed, of Gibson City, for expired registration.
• Julie A. Smith, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Latisha Estella Measaw, 45, of Foosland, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Victor Torres, 70, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Michael L. Martinez, 22, of Kempton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Small claims
• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Steven M. Salyards of Gibson City.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dawn Hobbs of Gibson City.
• Synchrony Bank vs. Kayla Lancaster of Paxton.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Anthony M. Bilotto of Piper City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. vs. Danielle N. Borders, Grant W. Borders, unknown occupants and unknown owners and non-record claim.
Divorces
• Thomas Williams vs. Rebecca Williams.
• Lori Ann Shaffer vs. Christopher C. Shaffer.
Orders of protection
• Kaleb Robidoux vs. Devin Bradford.
Law
• Chantavon Clay and Nathaniel Dyson vs. Timothy B. Higgins of Murray, Ky.
• Dorn Thorn vs. Heartland of Paxton IL LLC, Heartland of Paxton and Heartland Employment Services LLC.
