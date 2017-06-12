PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Alyssa R. Hawk, 18, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Center Street in Paxton, turned herself in at the Paxton Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Hawk was arrested for aggravated battery and taken to the Ford County Jail in connection with the alleged battery of a 17-year-old girl that occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

➜ Victor Torres, 70, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Loreen Drive. The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Courtney A. White, 38, of Chicago, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license at 3:38 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, after police found him in a vehicle that had run out of fuel and was parked in the roadway in the area of Illinois 9 and Ford County Road 1675 East. The 2012 Nissan Altima that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Brady R. Cooper, 20, of Colfax, for improper parking on a roadway on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

➜ Dylan C. Giddens, 19, of 421 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for obstructing justice and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

➜ Francisco Fransisco-Gaspar, 31, of Rantoul, for aggravated driving with a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

➜ Dalton M. Barton, 18, of Lovington, for disobeying a stop sign on Sunday, Nov. 26.

➜ Gary D. Setser, 62, of Mahomet, for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper parking on a roadway on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

➜ Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

➜ Michelle L. Daniels, 35, of Champaign, for aggravated driving with a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Monday, Nov. 20.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kyle J. Bennett, 19, of Sheldon, was arrested for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis on Saturday, Dec. 2.

➜ A juvenile was arrested for retail theft in connection with the theft of merchandise from the Circle K store in Clifton and for criminal damage to property in connection with an incident at the Dollar General Store in Clifton on Saturday, Dec. 2. The juvenile was also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

➜ Donald E. Madison, 38, was arrested for possession of a narcotic instrument on Saturday, Nov. 25.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Elisa Rivera, 45, of Hoopeston, was ticketed for driving with no insurance and no valid driver’s license on Wednesday, Nov. 29, following a one-vehicle accident in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 10:48 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and County Road 400 North when Rivera lost control of her southbound 2006 Buick Lucerne on County Road 400 North, causing the vehicle to leave the road to the west. The vehicle then struck a ditch embankment and overturned. There were no injuries reported.

➜ Philip L. Hoaward, 45, of Gary, Ind., was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a violation of his log book on Wednesday, Nov. 29, following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 near Gilman in Iroquois County. The accident occurred around 2:26 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 285 when Hoaward lost control of his 2015 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer, causing the semi to overturn on the roadway with the trailer portion coming to rest partially in the west roadside ditch. No injuries were reported. The southbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 285 were reduced to one lane for about 10 hours due to the accident.



WATSEKA

The Watseka Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Walmart store in Watseka. Police said a man — described as being about 40 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall with a smaller build and wearing sunglasses, a surgical mask, a stocking cap and a black Carhart coat — entered the store with a gun tucked into his waistband. After an unknown amount of money was taken from the store, the man fled and possibly got into a newer-model Nissan Rogue and left the area. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Watseka police at 815-432-6822. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.