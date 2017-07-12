Drug bust in rural Watseka results in four arrests

WATSEKA — Four people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after police found about 1,200 grams of cannabis, 129 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, numerous vials of liquid THC and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, along with $1,100 in cash, during a search of a rural Watseka home.

The arrests were made after the Watseka Enforcement Team, with cooperation from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the U.S. Postal Inspector and the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigated a report of the possession and distribution of narcotics in the Watseka area.

Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Watseka Enforcement Team and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant.

The estimated street value of the cannabis found was approximately $8,000, and the street value of the psilocybin mushrooms found was approximately $600.

Arrested were four Watseka residents: Eric A. Norder, 24; Nicholas S. Norder, 27; James M. Ward, 26; and McKinze Fahey, 22.

Nicholas Norder, Ward and Fahey were all charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Eric Norder was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

All four were transported to the Iroquois County jail, where they remained in lieu of bond.

The investigation was ongoing, and more arrests were expected.