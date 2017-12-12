PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Alexandria F. Muller, 25, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, Dec. 9, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Maple and Center streets. The accident occurred around noon when Muller was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre south on Maple Street and failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 2017 Hyundai driven by Demetrius D. Couzens, 40, of Paxton. Couzens was ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol. No injuries were reported.

➜ Michael P. Surratt, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for theft of utility services at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, for repeatedly turning back on his water meter without the City of Paxton’s permission after his water service had been shut off in January.

➜ Neil J. McClanahan, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

➜ Matthew C. Arends, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 3:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, following a verbal dispute with his wife that turned physical.

➜ Hunter A. Whitson, 28, of Gibson City, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in court — one out of Ford County, the other out of Champaign County — at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. An anonymous caller had reported to police that Whitson was in Paxton.

➜ Michael K. Brown, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for obstruction of justice and a sex offender violation during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, 349 N. Railroad Ave. At 10:33 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, which was closed at the time. The vehicle had been seen driving in circles around the area and eventually stopped in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the vehicle was leaving the parking lot. Police pulled over the vehicle for an obstructed license plate. Brown, the driver, was found with a 17-year-old female from Loda. Further charges are pending, police said.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Maple and Spruce streets at 8:38 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. The accident occurred when a 17-year-old female from Loda was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and struck a guide wire that had broken away from a utility pole and was sitting in the intersection. The car struck the wire, damaging the car.