Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Jillian M. Kief, 34, of Roberts, for obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer.
Misdemeanors
• Joshua R. Battles, 37, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.
• Christopher N. Tadlock, 20, of Rantoul, for three counts of unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.
• Miles J. Golden, 20, of Gibson City, for disorderly conduct.
• Nicholas C. Maxey, 40, of Roberts, for possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
• Ellis Lamar Holden, 57, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
Civil law violation
• Michael L. Martinez, 22, of Kempton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Conservation violation
• Alan J. Sterrenberg, 69, of Chatsworth, for failure to wear blaze orange, harassing an animal by using a vehicle’s lights and unlawful transportation of a weapon.
Traffic tickets
• Latisha Estella Measaw, 45, of Foosland, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Victor Torres, 70, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Michael L. Martinez, 22, of Kempton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Sharon D. Kirchner, 21, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Thomas F. Gibson, 53, of West Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Annalise C. Dunsmore, 22, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shane M. Boyd, 20, of Lake Villa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Madison R. Troyer, 19, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael J. Wilsey, 20, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Teresa L. Miller, 55, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Beverly A. Halbrook, 49, of Piper City, for failure to yield the right-of-way at a T-intersection.
• Michael J.P. Stevenson, 33, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brian G. Elsen, 25, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin N. Bowden, 19, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark A. Wirth, no age listed, of Mount Vernon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jesus Sanchez, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kade Hill, 20, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Small claims
• Credit Union 1 vs. Michael J. Arsenault of Sibley.
• Jeffrey W. Burks of Cedar Falls, Iowa, vs. David V. Cole of Paxton.
Arbitration
• Discover Bank vs. David T. Nelson of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. vs. Danielle N. Borders, Grant W. Borders, unknown occupants and unknown owners and non-record claim.
Orders of protection
• Sara Valleroy vs. David Gordon Jr.
• Michael Brown vs. Nicholas Rodriguez.
• Amber J. Encinia vs. Sean M. Clark.
Law
• Dorn Thorn vs. Heartland of Paxton IL LLC, Heartland of Paxton and Heartland Employment Services LLC.
